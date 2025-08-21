Brad Arthur reveals Leeds Rhinos motivation after statement win over Hull KR
First-half tries from Jake Connor, Presley Cassell and Lachlan Miller launched the Rhinos into an 18-0 half-time lead and the points never looked in doubt as they completed a victory which moved them level on points with second-placed Wigan Warriors.
Arthur expressed particular delight with the way his side maintained their momentum from last week’s crushing 64-6 success at strugglers Castleford Tigers.
“It’s very easy after winning last week with a really good, clinical performance to go and do it the next week against the best team in the competition,” said Arthur.
“We’ve still got a bit of work to do, but in the back of our heads we’re desperate to get a home (play-off) final.”
Arthur paid particular tribute to teenage prop Cassell and Keenan Palasia, both of whom started due to injuries elsewhere and responded with performances brimming with intensity.
“I’m really proud of the mentality around what was in our team,” added Arthur. “They went to another level tonight for themselves and their team-mates. That’s what happens when guys get opportunities they wouldn’t normally get.”
The Rhinos’ victory was orchestrated by the brilliant Miller at full-back, who sliced over for his side’s third try and continues to emerge as a genuine Man of Steel contender.
“There’s some things at times where you don’t see it but you’ve just got to let him go, because he’s so dangerous,” said Arthur.
“I feel the thing he’s really improved is that those brain snaps are few and far between. He’s such a competitor and wants to win. If he can stay in control of his emotions, he’s a very good player.”
Meanwhile, Hull KR head coach Willie Peters offered no excuses after watching his side crash to their fourth defeat of the season.
Peters admitted his side’s display was far removed from their high-intensity triumph at Wigan last weekend and they were second best in all departments against the resurgent Rhinos.
“It wasn’t a good performance or result,” Peters said. “We didn’t start well and credit to Leeds who had more aggression and intent, and they strolled through our line way too easily.
“We need to be honest about why we performed that way. It’s pretty simple – we didn’t build any pressure whatsoever and I want to start with our tackling selection because that wasn’t great tonight.”
Defeat could have come at a hefty price for Rovers who are “fearing the worst” after losing influential prop Sauaso Sue after just five minutes.
Peters, who also saw Jai Whitbread depart midway through the first half, added: “We’ve got to wait and see, but it doesn’t sound good at the moment – we’re fearing the worst.
“He adds so much to our team and we certainly missed him tonight when he went off.”