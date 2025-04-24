Brad Arthur shuts down talk about Leeds Rhinos future after fresh NRL admission

Brad Arthur has shut down talk about his future at Leeds Rhinos after confirming to the Australian media that he is interested in the potential vacancy at the Western Bears.

The 50-year-old, whose contract at Headingley expires at the end of this season, has made no secret of his desire to return to the NRL, with the fresh comments only adding fuel to the fire.

However, Arthur stressed that he is no closer to making a decision on his long-term future.

"I've been honest with you guys all the way through and I'll tell you when I need to tell you," he said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday's home date with Hull KR.

"I have nothing to tell you except I'm committed to the job here moving forward for the rest of the year. I love it here and really enjoy it.

"If an opportunity comes along for me, of course I'd have interest – but at the moment, there's nothing to consider."

Arthur has long been linked with the Bears, who have reportedly moved a step closer to joining the NRL in 2027 after the ARL commission agreed in principle to the Western Australian government's revised offer for a team to be based in Perth.

Reports in Australia have claimed that Arthur is set to be unveiled as the new head coach of the NRL's 18th franchise following the latest development. However, the Australian insists that no decision has been made by either party.

Brad Arthur's future remains up in the air. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I've got interest in it but there's nothing to have interest in at the moment because there hasn't even been an announcement – it's not official that they're in the competition," added Arthur, whose wife is a Perth native and the couple recently bought an investment property in the area.

"My immediate focus is right here, right now, and what we've got tomorrow. I'm excited about that."

The renewed speculation, coupled with confirmation of Morgan Gannon’s impending departure for the NRL, has somewhat overshadowed the build-up to the clash with the Robins.

The discussion resurfaced after Arthur publicly acknowledged his interest in the Bears project during an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

Brad Arthur, left, has been in constant dialogue with Ian Blease, right. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I don’t think it’s a secret that I would love to coach in the NRL again,” he was quoted as saying.

"I still feel like I have a lot to offer and have learnt a lot over the past 12 months that will make me a better coach than the one that left Parramatta.

"I also want to be closer to my two boys. It’s hard being away from them and missing their careers.

"Would I like the Perth job? Of course. I feel I have proven that I can build a club from the ground up because that’s what we had to do when I started at Parramatta.