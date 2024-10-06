Bradford Bulls book Toulouse Olympique trip to send Mark Applegarth's York Knights to Wakefield Trinity
Featherstone snuck into the play-offs on the final day of the regular season but they were outplayed by a Bulls team that finished three places higher in the Championship table.
Bradford's reward for a commanding performance is a trip to the south of France in a repeat of last year's semi-final.
The result at Odsal means Wakefield Trinity will host Mark Applegarth's in-form York Knights for a place in the Grand Final.
The Bulls fell at the semi-final stage in 2023 but head back to Toulouse in good spirits after ending Featherstone's season.
Jayden Myers gave Bradford a dream start when he finished Jordan Lilley's kick with the help of Jayden Okunbor but that was the only try of a hard-fought first half.
Lilley kicked a penalty midway through the half and knocked over a drop goal just before the interval to give the Bulls a two-score lead.
Bradford were on the brink of the semi-finals when Kieran Gill scored from Tom Holmes' grubber kick and made sure thanks to a try from Lilley following a break through the middle.
Keven Appo got his name on the scoresheet before Josh Hardcastle and Brad Day scored late consolations for Rovers.
York booked their semi-final place in convincing fashion with a 27-10 win over Widnes Vikings at the LNER Community Stadium.
The game was in the balance at half-time before Applegarth's men scored 17 unanswered points to keep their season alive.
Tom Lineham went over for a hat-trick for the Knights to add to tries from Joe Law and Jesse Dee.
