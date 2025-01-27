Bradford Bulls eye Super League upset against Castleford Tigers after Challenge Cup progress

Bradford Bulls will face Castleford Tigers in the biggest tie of the Challenge Cup third round after making light work of Doncaster on Sunday.

Brian Noble's men, who are among the favourites for the Championship title, produced a strong performance to claim a 30-4 win in round two.

Bradford's reward is a home clash with the Tigers on the weekend of February 7 and 9.

After the draw was seeded to give lower-league clubs plum home fixtures against Super League opposition, the tie at Odsal throws up the potential for an upset.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Sheffield Eagles registered a professional 62-0 victory against West Bowling in Craig Lingard's first competitive game in charge to set up a rematch with Wigan Warriors.

The Eagles famously beat Wigan in the 1998 Challenge Cup final and faced the Warriors in the sixth round of last year's competition.

Halifax Panthers will take on Catalans Dragons in another 2024 rematch following 48-6 defeat of Thatto Heath Crusaders but Siddal missed out on a date with Salford Red Devils after going down 46-0 to Midlands Hurricanes.

Batley Bulldogs hammered Newcastle Thunder 54-0 to secure a derby against neighbours Dewsbury Rams.

Super League clubs enter the Challenge Cup in the next round. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The third round will also see Goole Vikings host Wakefield Trinity, York Acorn face Hull FC, West Hull take on St Helens and Leeds Rhinos meet Wests Warriors.

Championship new boys Hunslet RLFC can look forward to a home clash with Huddersfield Giants.

Keighley Cougars and York Knights face off in the final tie of round two this weekend for the right to host Hull KR.

