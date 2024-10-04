Jordan Lilley is determined to help show that Bradford Bulls are a Super League club in waiting in the absence of automatic promotion.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford finished third in the Championship to set up a home eliminator against Featherstone Rovers on Sunday but know they will not be promoted if they win the play-offs.

The new grading system has shut the door on the majority of second-tier clubs, although the Bulls were among those on the borderline when the initial scores were revealed last October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next season is likely to come too soon for Bradford's long-awaited Super League return but a Grand Final win would still be significant in Lilley’s eyes.

"We're all winners and want to win regardless of what the end prize is," he said.

"If we win the competition, we boost our IMG score and our chances of going up that way.

"We want to go all the way and win it to prove Bradford Bulls are a club on the up. These last few years have shown Bradford are on the up – spending money the right way and becoming sustainable financially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're going into the play-offs the same as last year, only knowing we can't go up through winning but we can go up through the IMG system. Winning the competition helps you gain the points to get the grading that could put you in that top 12.

Jordan Lilley will be a key man for Bradford on Sunday. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I want to be part of the team that takes Bradford back to where they should be."

Bradford are in familiar territory with a trip to Toulouse Olympique the prize for winning their home eliminator, just as it was last year.

The Bulls fell short in the south of France after seeing off York Knights in 2023 but there is a belief that they are better placed to go all the way.

"We feel confident," added Lilley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford secured back-to-back fourth-place finishes in 2024. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"We've been in this position before and feel ready for what's to come. We know where our performance needs to be to progress through.

"We start this week against a tough Fev team that just pipped us at home last time.

"We absolutely killed ourselves in that game with penalties and errors. They're a good team and they'll punish you.

"If we can stay squeaky clean and keep our discipline, we'll give ourselves the best chance to progress through to the semi-final. We know we need to be on to beat them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featherstone celebrate a try against Dewsbury. (Photo: Kevin Creighton)

"Going into the play-offs, there's no room for error. We've got to be more desperate than the opposition in every area of the field. If we do that, we won't go far wrong."

Featherstone cruised to the League Leaders' Shield last year but it has been a season of change at Post Office Road after accepting their Super League dream is over, for now at least.

Rovers are not the force they once were, as evidenced by a sixth-place finish on points difference courtesy of a shock defeat for Sheffield Eagles at relegated Dewsbury Rams in the final round.

James Ford, however, has refuted any suggestions that Featherstone were fortunate to extend their season as he looks forward to a brighter tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're in the play-offs because we've been the sixth-best team this season," said the Rovers boss. "We're here because we deserve to be here.

"Featherstone Rovers have made the play-offs and it's the weakest Featherstone have been probably since I played for the club (2003-05).