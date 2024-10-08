WHEN rugby league fans watch Mikey Lewis, they see a naturally gifted half-back who plays with a swagger.

But what they perhaps don't see is the steely mentality that has allowed him to overcome self-doubt and reach the top of the game.

Lewis has taken himself from the verge of walking away from the sport to the brink of winning the highest individual honour in Super League.

His family convinced him to stick with it and he could tonight be crowned the Man of Steel.

Jason Netherton, the former City of Hull Academy coach who helped take Lewis from West Hull to the attention of Hull KR, views the playmaker's rise as a victory for perseverance.

"Mikey is a great example for players aspiring to be professionals because he didn't get picked up for a scholarship," said KR's current head of academy.

"He was overlooked at 14 and missed out on the first 18 months of a scholarship environment. In the last six months of that second year, we took him on as a trialist and he did really well in a couple of games so we signed him on an academy contract.

"Mikey was small and the academy was under-19s so there was a three-year gap. There's a lot of maturity in those years as well.

Mikey Lewis has established himself as one of the best players in Super League. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"He did fantastic in the pre-season but we held him back for the first few games of the season. Mikey was confident even back then and kept coming in asking why he wasn't playing and saying that he wanted to be in the team.

"It might have been the third or fourth game when we played Catalans away. I put him in the team that week and we happened to be on the flight with the first team.

"I told Tim Sheens, James Webster and Dave Hodgson to keep an eye on this lad because he's going to be a player. James Webster and Dave Hodgson came to the ground early to watch us and we hammered them by 70 points and Mikey scored three tries and set four up.

"Hull KR brought him in within a few weeks and that was that."

Mikey Lewis had a slight figure when he broke into the first team. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Lewis made an immediate impression in Super League with two assists on his debut, displaying the qualities that caught the eye of Tony Smith.

But it has not all been plain sailing for Lewis at the top level – far from it.

From loan spells at Newcastle Thunder and York Knights to the scrutiny over his defence, Lewis had to grow up quickly.

"He's always been really dynamic," added Netherton. "He was just a bit small back when he started out.

Mikey Lewis spent some time with York Knights in 2021. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"For the rest of that first year, he killed it. He was playing against 19 year olds and they were targeting him but they couldn't get their hands on him.

"He's come up the hard way. He had to go out on loan in the lower leagues and do his time before he got his shot in Super League.

"That's another great example to those who are just signing their first contracts. The road to the top is never easy.

"He's earned what he's got. I'm absolutely over the moon to see where he's at now – but you just know there's more as well. He's only 23. Where's he going to be when he's 27-28 and in his prime?"

No player in Super League was involved in more tries than Lewis during the regular season after he provided 24 assists and scored 19 himself.

Lewis has had an eye-catching highlights reel from his early days in the competition but he has become a better all-round player in 2024, according to Netherton.

Mikey Lewis has been a showman since breaking into the first team at Hull KR. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"The maturity he's shown this year has been fantastic," said the former KR forward.

"He's had to step up. He's not a natural organiser but he's had to take more of that leadership on.

"He's never been a kicker because he always had Jordan Abdull with him but he's been the main kicker this year.

"Even the goalkicking, I know some of them haven't gone great for him but he's never given up and that's a mindset thing. He's wanted that pressure and to go again."

Lewis made his 100th appearance in last week's semi-final win over Warrington Wolves to book his ticket for the 'big dance'.

The 23-year-old's exploits have given Netherton the perfect sales pitch to up-and-coming players.

"We use him a lot when we're talking to players," said Netherton.

"It's a brilliant example for any young lad in the country who doesn't make that first round of scholarship to keep their heads down and not to give up.

"Mikey thought about packing it in but he didn't. Now you see where he's at now as a Man of Steel contender and absolutely ripping it up in Super League every week.

"The door is never closed at any club for any player. If you keep working hard, there's a chance of getting your foot back in the door."

In every successful Super League team, there is a core of homegrown players.

Rovers are still playing catch-up but the sight of Lewis and Jez Litten walking out at Old Trafford against Wigan Warriors will fill Netherton with pride.

"It's the same with Jez," he said. "We coached Jez when he was in the City of Hull and to see him about to play in a Grand Final is fantastic.

"This is where you sit back and take a bit of pride in knowing that you've played a small part in it – and that's all it is.

"Mikey's mindset is his mindset and nobody has instilled that in him but it's great to see him out there doing his thing.