Brodie Croft's 'out-of-body experience' drives Leeds Rhinos to vital win with help of Rob Burrow

Leeds Rhinos talisman Brodie Croft has described how he channelled the spirit of Rob Burrow to drive the club to an emotional victory over Leigh Leopards.

In the first home game since Burrow's death, Croft scored two first-half tries in an inspired performance, the second a lung-busting 80-metre effort.

"It honestly felt like an out-of-body experience," said an emotional Croft. "I've never even scored a try from that far out. It felt like there was someone else with me on it."

An understrength Leeds rose to the occasion on a night of celebration and sadness to breathe life into their season in the first game since the departure of head coach Rohan Smith.

With Burrow's family and 80 of his former team-mates in attendance at a packed Headingley, the Rhinos surged into an 18-0 lead before holding off a late fightback by Leigh to see out a vital victory in the race for the play-offs.

A feature of their best performance of the year was their desperation in defence.

"This was a big one not just for the club but Rob, his family and the MND community, and I think the boys showed that, particularly some of our younger boys," added Croft.

"I followed Super League as a kid. Leeds were the big team and Rob was one of the key players.

"There is a lot of connection there, on top of being a dad myself and seeing his family there. I knew this was going to be a big occasion and we just wanted to do our absolute best."

Croft's half-back partner Matt Frawley – wearing Burrow's former number, seven – scored the try that ultimately clinched an 18-10 win for the Rhinos.

Chev Walker, who has stepped up to take charge of Leeds on an interim basis alongside Scott Grix, felt the performance harnessed the spirit of former team-mate Burrow.

"We spoke about it a couple of times since Rob passed, about being brave and courageous and standing up for our team-mates," said Walker. "That’s all we asked and they delivered 100 per cent on that.

"It's been emotional for everybody. He’s touched so many people all the way through this fight and the spirit of him was just there.

"On a personal level it’s been difficult but on a professional level we have to come to work.

"It’s more relief than anything. We were desperate to get that win for Rob and his family."

Leigh head coach Adrian Lam joined Croft in suggesting the hosts had some external assistance to fashion a much-needed win.