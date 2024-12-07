Daryl Powell's last experience of Super League is one he would rather not relive.

Powell has not coached at the top level since July 2023 when Wakefield Trinity inflicted the final blow to end his time at Warrington Wolves.

Ironically, Belle Vue is where the 59-year-old has rediscovered his mojo with the help of ambitious owner Matt Ellis.

The pair led Trinity back to Super League at the first attempt, offering Powell the chance to lay his Warrington ghost to rest.

"I can't tell you how motivated I am," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"I'm not going to worry too much about the past; it's about what we do in the future.

"Sometimes you just don't fit at a place and that's the way it is. I feel like I fit here and am enjoying the challenge.

"For me, it's always about proving things to yourself. That's life. I did that as a player and I think I've always done it as a coach.

Daryl Powell has rediscovered his mojo at Wakefield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I haven't seen a coach yet in the history of the game who hasn't had years where it hasn't quite gone their way. I'm not too worried about that."

Powell enjoyed success in the Championship with Featherstone Rovers before overseeing Castleford Tigers' best period of the summer era.

Instead of taking the next step as hoped, Powell was left bruised by a hellish 18-month spell at Warrington.

The former Great Britain international could have been forgiven for taking an extended break from the sport but instead jumped at the chance to revive his career closer to home.

Daryl Powell cut a frustrated figure during his time at Warrington. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Whether it is the Yorkshire air or the mood at a rejuvenated Belle Vue, Powell's demeanour has been transformed since joining Wakefield.

"There were a couple of weeks when I wasn't too sure and needed a little bit of time to reflect and see where I was at in my own head but as soon as I met Matt I thought that this could be pretty special to be involved in," said Powell.

"I never fell out of love with the game. Coaches losing their jobs is the nature of the sport.

"Don't get me wrong, I've learnt some key lessons, as I have done all the way through my coaching career.

Daryl Powell, right, has formed a strong partnership with Matt Ellis, left. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"If you're standing still and not learning, you're going backwards. Sometimes tough times drive you on to greater things."

Super League will provide the acid test but Powell's first season could hardly have gone better.

Wakefield lost just two games all year on their way to a Championship treble, completing the achievement with an "impeccable" performance against Toulouse Olympique, to quote Powell.

That October evening highlighted the club's potential on and off the field.

"It was a special night," said Powell.

"We want to try and replicate that every time we're at home. I think we've got a good opportunity to do that.

Tom Johnstone is back in Wakefield colours. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Obviously we're not going to go through and win like we did last season – that'd be unreasonable – but we're on an upward trajectory."

Trinity's Championship sojourn allowed the club to create a winning culture after the misery of 2023 when Mark Applegarth's ill-equipped squad won just four games.

Perhaps Wakefield's biggest challenge on their return to Super League is to learn to lose again.

How they respond to setbacks could make or break Powell's Trinity.

"Winning every week is probably what the club needed after losing every week the year before," said Powell.

"It's about understanding the rigours of Super League and the challenges you face. Every week you've got to step up. You play against some teams where you have to be on your game in every single department or you're not going to win it.

"We recognise what's in front of us and what we need to do. We've been written off pretty much straight away anyway.

"I don't think there's anything for us to fear. We've got to savour and enjoy it. Some of that is going through a little bit of adversity and coming out the other side.

"I've been there quite a few times in the past and recognise what needs to be done. We're all looking forward to the challenge."

As promoted squads go, Wakefield can boast one capable of shaking up Super League.

A title challenge is a dream for another year but the marquee signings of Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken were a statement of intent and a sign of things to come.

Once Trinity get their feet back under the table, silverware will be the target.

"It would be special for everyone at the club," said Powell.

"There was very little here when we first came in, coaching staff or playing group. It'd be a pretty special effort to win something here and it'd be something we'd all be proud of.

