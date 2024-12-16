Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire explains Sam Wood captaincy decision using Kevin Sinfield example
Wood was a surprise choice to replace co-captains Paul McShane and Joe Westerman after being handed the responsibility just 12 months into his time at Wheldon Road.
The 27-year-old had no prior captaincy experience and was a bit-part player at previous clubs Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR.
But McGuire saw something in Wood in the same way that former Rhinos boss Daryl Powell took a chance on a fresh-faced Sinfield in 2002.
Sinfield went on to lead the Rhinos to seven Super League titles before passing the baton to McGuire at the end of 2015.
"The way Woody carries himself, I see a leader in him and somebody who is very professional, has the players' respect and understands the game," said McGuire, who appointed Alex Mellor and George Lawler as vice-captains and created a senior leadership group comprising Westerman, Liam Watts and George Griffin.
"I've got a good relationship with him and just felt like we needed to change a little bit with a younger influence among the leaders.
"We've got some senior guys there that are going to have a big responsibility as well as helping the younger leaders and engaging with them.
"We're thinking tomorrow and this week but we're also thinking down the line and wanting to develop a captain. I remember Kev getting the captaincy for Leeds at 22 and that decision probably got questioned. He ended up being one of the best captains the game has ever seen.
"Sometimes you get an opportunity when you're probably not ready but as a coach it comes down to a gut feeling. I think he'll do an amazing job, I really do."
McGuire held the Leeds captaincy for two years, famously inspiring his hometown club to Grand Final glory in his farewell game in 2017.
The former Great Britain half-back led through his actions that night and was also a vocal presence, two qualities he sees in Wood.
"I think he'll be good in both areas," said McGuire.
"Good captains can do both. A good captain will always lead by example and do the right thing but they don't overspeak either. They know when it's the right time to speak and will let others voice their opinions as well.
"I think Woody will be a really good leader all those things considered."
Wood was an influential figure for Castleford in the first half of last season after joining from Hull KR.
The centre's eye-catching form earned him a first England call-up in June, only to see his campaign ended by a shoulder injury sustained on his international debut against France.
McGuire expects Wood to thrive on the responsibility of captaining Castleford and take his game to new heights.
"He's already on the fringes of the England squad and I think he's ready to step up and really make a mark on the competition," said McGuire.
"Everyone can see the potential. He was really, really strong in some of the games last year.
"I want to see him grow as a player as well as a captain."
