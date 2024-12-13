Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire opts for rookie captain in fresh approach

Sam Wood will lead Castleford Tigers into the 2025 Super League season in a change of direction under new head coach Danny McGuire.

The 27-year-old takes over from experienced pair Paul McShane and Joe Westerman, Castleford's co-captains last season.

Westerman may have been viewed as the obvious choice to become the club's sole captain following McShane's departure but McGuire has instead opted for a fresh approach.

Although he does not have captaincy experience, Wood was an influential figure for the Tigers in the first half of last season after joining from Hull KR.

The centre's form earned him a first England call-up in June, only to see his campaign ended by a shoulder injury sustained on his international debut against France.

Wood's leadership qualities have not gone unnoticed by McGuire, who coached the former Huddersfield Giants outside back at KR.

The new skipper will be assisted by vice-captains Alex Mellor and George Lawler, while Westerman will still have a role to play as part of a senior leaders group alongside Liam Watts and George Griffin.

"Being a captain and having that responsibility is a huge accolade," said McGuire at a team meeting held on Friday afternoon.

Sam Wood has been appointed as Castleford's new captain. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The history and prestige of this club and what this club means to all of us as a team and everyone in Castleford and the wider community makes it a huge, huge honour. And my choice of captain this year is Sam Wood."

McGuire is preparing for his first season as a head coach after taking over from Craig Lingard in the wake of a 10th-place finish for the Tigers in 2024.

The former Great Britain international has largely kept faith with a squad that was built for the future this time last year, with the club making just five additions for the new season.

Wood is convinced Castleford are on the right track after accepting the responsibility of leading the club on the field.

Danny McGuire is starting to put his stamp on Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's an honour to be given the captaincy in the second year and to be able to lead you boys around the field and make sure I am approachable and a voice for you boys," said Wood.

"I think if we put the team first and have that mentality we won’t go far wrong because we are building a good foundation this year. Everyone is working their socks off, everyone's buying in – we have all bought in together.