Castleford Tigers duo escape with fines as St Helens lose key forward for Good Friday derby against Wigan Warriors

Castleford Tigers duo Paul McShane and Alex Mellor are free to face former club Leeds Rhinos on Thursday after avoiding bans for incidents in the Challenge Cup.
By James O'Brien
Published 25th Mar 2024, 14:30 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 14:35 GMT

Both players were charged with grade B dangerous contact by the match review panel following the win over Batley Bulldogs but have each received a £250 fine rather than a suspension due to their previous records.

St Helens have suffered a blow ahead of their Good Friday derby against Wigan Warriors after losing James Bell to a one-match ban.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The forward was charged with grade B dangerous contact following an incident in last Friday's win over Leeds.

Paul McShane returned for Castleford at the weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Paul McShane returned for Castleford at the weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Paul McShane returned for Castleford at the weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

No other Super League players were banned in the aftermath of the sixth round of the cup, with Wigan centre Adam Keighran and Salford Red Devils half-back Cade Cust both fined.

Featherstone Rovers prop MacKenzie Yei has been referred to a tribunal on a grade E dangerous throw/lift charge.

Related topics:Paul McShaneWigan WarriorsLeeds RhinosCastleford TigersSt HelensAlex MellorBatley BulldogsJames Bell

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.