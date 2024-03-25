Castleford Tigers duo escape with fines as St Helens lose key forward for Good Friday derby against Wigan Warriors

Both players were charged with grade B dangerous contact by the match review panel following the win over Batley Bulldogs but have each received a £250 fine rather than a suspension due to their previous records.

St Helens have suffered a blow ahead of their Good Friday derby against Wigan Warriors after losing James Bell to a one-match ban.

The forward was charged with grade B dangerous contact following an incident in last Friday's win over Leeds.

Paul McShane returned for Castleford at the weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

No other Super League players were banned in the aftermath of the sixth round of the cup, with Wigan centre Adam Keighran and Salford Red Devils half-back Cade Cust both fined.