Castleford Tigers duo escape with fines as St Helens lose key forward for Good Friday derby against Wigan Warriors
Both players were charged with grade B dangerous contact by the match review panel following the win over Batley Bulldogs but have each received a £250 fine rather than a suspension due to their previous records.
St Helens have suffered a blow ahead of their Good Friday derby against Wigan Warriors after losing James Bell to a one-match ban.
The forward was charged with grade B dangerous contact following an incident in last Friday's win over Leeds.
No other Super League players were banned in the aftermath of the sixth round of the cup, with Wigan centre Adam Keighran and Salford Red Devils half-back Cade Cust both fined.
Featherstone Rovers prop MacKenzie Yei has been referred to a tribunal on a grade E dangerous throw/lift charge.
