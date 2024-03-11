Castleford Tigers face tough week in Craig Lingard's bid to get message across

The Tigers have made an inauspicious start to the 2024 Super League campaign following last year's brush with relegation.

Friday's 50-8 home drubbing by Huddersfield Giants extended Castleford's winless record to four games and hinted at another long season for the Wheldon Road outfit.

Asked if he felt he would get the answers from his squad, Lingard replied: "We've got to do. I wouldn't be here if I didn't think we could.

"Sometimes you've got to get punched on the nose like that to realise where you are.

"We've had real good periods and some real bad periods in the games so far. We've got to make sure those real good periods extend and the real bad periods decrease.

"There are no easy solutions. We haven't got an open chequebook where we can go out and buy marquee players to make us better.

"We decided to build and develop these younger, inexperienced players. We knew that these bumps in the road and tough days were going to come – but when they do come they hit you hard."

Craig Lingard is still waiting for his first win as Castleford boss. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

It does not get any easier for Castleford with Catalans Dragons up next in Perpignan on Saturday.

Lingard, who stepped up from his role as an assistant at the end of last year, has braced his team for an uncomfortable week after questioning the desire of some of his players in the aftermath of the capitulation against the Giants.

"The only people that can fix it is the group that we've got – the coaching staff and the players," said the Tigers boss. "It's down to hard work and effort-based stuff.

"There are going to be some real tough and difficult sessions this week on the field and in the video review because people have got to see it and feel what the coaching staff feel. You've got to take it personally."

It was a miserable night for Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The result was a step forward for Huddersfield following a challenging 2023.

Ian Watson had to contend with selection problems throughout the season as the Giants stuttered to a ninth-place finish.

After seeing his team bounce back from defeats by St Helens and Wigan Warriors to record a second win of the year at Castleford, Watson is heartened by the health of his squad.

"It's good to have competition for places," he said.

Adam Clune is congratulated by Kevin Naiqama on his try against Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's the one thing we were crying out for last year. We want that competition this year.