Castleford Tigers forward Alex Mellor on Lee Radford exit, Andy Last impact and 'too old' claim

Alex Mellor insists Lee Radford's future plans had nothing to do with Castleford Tigers' slow start to the year – because the players had no idea that the 2023 season would be his last as head coach.

Radford left Castleford by mutual consent earlier this month in the wake of a third straight defeat, a nilling at the hands of Wigan Warriors at Wheldon Road.

It quickly emerged that Radford was set to move on at the end of this year come what may after informing the Tigers that he would not be renewing his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radford's decision created uncertainty at the club – but the players were shielded from it.

"We don't know what goes on," Mellor told The Yorkshire Post. "That's to do with Lee and the club.

"We were unaware of anything like that. Everybody's circumstances in rugby league are pretty private.

"You don't know what's going on with your team-mates and certainly not with the coach. That's something he had to protect his players from to keep us focused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was really professional in that way and kept his personal life to himself."

Castleford's Alex Mellor after his side's victory over Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Castleford came agonisingly close to claiming a play-off place at the end of an injury-ravaged first season under Radford but things quickly turned sour at the start of this year.

As well as losing their first four games and the head coach, the club have had to contend with the Joe Westerman sex scandal and Jake Mamo's sudden departure.

"It's been crazy," added Mellor. "Losing is awful and it takes over your life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Radders moving on was some more disruption. We've tried to find our focus which has been pretty tough.

Castleford celebrate Bureta Faraimo's second try against Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Players are probably 90 per cent responsible when a coach gets sacked. If we're not performing on the field, the first person to go is the coach.

"It's not a nice situation when someone loses their job or gets moved on.

"It was a surprise. It was quite early in the season. I felt like we'd had some tough games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether it was warranted or not, I don't know. That's something that went on behind the scenes with Lee and the club.

Alex Mellor carries the ball in against Warrington. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I was pretty sad about it. Radders is a great bloke and will hopefully move on to a new chapter in his life."

Andy Last took the reins on a temporary basis, just as he did at Hull FC in 2020 when Radford departed.

Despite steering the club to the play-offs, Last missed out on the Hull job before leaving for Wakefield Trinity and eventually linking back up with Radford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last, who is Shaun Wane's assistant with England, strengthened his chances of becoming Radford's permanent successor by leading Castleford to a derby victory over Leeds Rhinos last Thursday.

"Lasty has been great," said vice-captain Mellor.

"He's a true professional. He's got a lot of detail and a lot of care for his players as well.

Andy Last took the reins at Wheldon Road earlier this month. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I really do hope he gets the job. I think he's the right man for it.

"He's always got a smile on his face which helps. He's constructive at the right times and always stays positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He walks around every morning shaking everyone's hand and asks them how they're doing. He takes time out to ask people what they've got going on and if they've had a good weekend.

"It makes you feel good and wanted. He'd be a good, positive appointment."

A win at the fifth attempt highlighted what Castleford are capable of.

During the losing run, there were claims that the squad was too old and not fit enough to keep pace with younger sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Any team that loses four games on the bounce, people are going to look at the squad and make a comment on it," said Mellor.

"People have got every right to do that; we've got to put them in a position where they don't have to say that. We've played that bad that people look at all sorts of stuff.

"I don't feel like it is (too old). The experience of the squad should put us in a better position if anything but we just struggled to get firing in the first four games.

"The more you lose, the more pressure starts building up. We didn't really speak about it but everyone could sort of feel it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Losing breeds unconfidence. We were probably low on it. To break that pressure valve was really nice. It reaffirmed to everyone why they play the game. It puts us in such a better place."

The Tigers host high-flying Warrington Wolves on Friday night looking to climb the Super League table and put any relegation talk to bed.

"We were never looking down," said Mellor. "We always want to be positive and strive to finish in a better position.

"It's still really early in the season so it was never panic stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad