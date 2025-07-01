Castleford Tigers hooker Liam Horne and Hull KR forward Rhyse Martin receive contrasting disciplinary outcomes

Castleford Tigers hooker Liam Horne has been handed a huge ban but Hull KR forward Rhyse Martin escaped punishment following a similar charge.

Horne is set to serve a six-game suspension after being found guilty of grade E unnecessary contact 'with a player who is injured or may be injured' at a tribunal on Tuesday.

The charge, which followed Danny McGuire's complaints about the standard of officiating in Super League, related to an incident involving Kaide Ellis in the final minute of last week's narrow defeat to Wigan Warriors.

"Castleford Tigers can confirm Liam Horne has been suspended for six matches after being found guilty by an independent operational rules tribunal of Grade E unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or may be injured in Saturday’s Betfred Super League fixture against Wigan Warriors," read a club statement.

"Horne, who pleaded not guilty, has also been fined – and 36 points will be added to his disciplinary record."

Martin was also cited for 'unnecessary contact' but the grade E charge "was not proven", although he did receive one penalty point for grade A head contact.

The back-rower, who made his long-awaited comeback in last week's win over Wakefield Trinity, is therefore free to face former club Leeds Rhinos this Sunday.

