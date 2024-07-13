Castleford Tigers starting to develop winning habit after London Broncos victory, says Craig Lingard

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers followed up a rare success at high-flying St Helens with another win on the road against basement side London Broncos on Friday night.

Innes Senior and Alex Mellor scored two tries apiece in a 34-20 victory that ended Castleford's three-year wait for successive away wins.

"We're starting to learn how to win games," said Lingard.

"Before the Wigan and Hull KR games, we'd not really had experience of winning games. We've won the last two games in different styles and circumstances.

"Being favourites is something we've not had to cope with since playing London at home so it's pleasing we handled that.

"It's also pleasing that we've won back-to-back games for the first time this season – and back-to-back away games as well.

"It's pleasing that we're playing well away from home and getting victories."

Castleford are making positive strides under Craig Lingard. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Castleford remain in 10th place but are looking up the table rather than down as they continue to make strides under former Batley Bulldogs boss Lingard.

An eighth-place finish is attainable for the Tigers, who only ended the threat of relegation in the final weeks of last season.

Castleford have 10 games to improve their position, including four fixtures at Wheldon Road where they face Catalans Dragons next Sunday.

The club, who will not know whether they will be in Super League in 2025 until the gradings are released in October, are determined to pack out the Jungle with their IMG score in mind.

Castleford claimed a famous win at St Helens in their previous game. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"It tees it up nicely to go back home next week against Catalans," added Lingard. "Hopefully we can get a bumper crowd now and boost up those attendance figures that we need to hit for the IMG points.

"Hopefully the supporters that didn't travel down to London can see what we're doing and that the players have really bought into what we want to achieve.

"The supporters that came down are absolutely barmy. They're really good and really funny.