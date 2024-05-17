Castleford Tigers tie down exciting winger Jason Qareqare to continue 2025 plans
The 20-year-old has scored 14 tries in 23 games since bursting onto the scene in 2021.
Qareqare is currently sidelined with an ankle injury but has been rewarded for his promise with fresh terms, joining fellow academy product George Hill in committing his future to the club.
Tigers director of rugby Danny Wilson said: "Jason is an exciting player. Fans love him and he loves them.
"He can score tries and he’s quick and exciting so I’m pleased we’ve got him with us.
"To keep people like Jason in the squad is huge. Again, he's another player that had a lot of Super League interest so we're very, very excited that he has committed his future to Castleford again."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.