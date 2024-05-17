Castleford Tigers tie down exciting winger Jason Qareqare to continue 2025 plans

By James O'Brien
Published 17th May 2024, 10:00 BST
Jason Qareqare has become the latest youngster to commit his future to Castleford Tigers after signing a two-year contract extension.

The 20-year-old has scored 14 tries in 23 games since bursting onto the scene in 2021.

Qareqare is currently sidelined with an ankle injury but has been rewarded for his promise with fresh terms, joining fellow academy product George Hill in committing his future to the club.

Tigers director of rugby Danny Wilson said: "Jason is an exciting player. Fans love him and he loves them.

Jason Qareqare celebrates last year's Magic Weekend win over Leeds with the fans. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)Jason Qareqare celebrates last year's Magic Weekend win over Leeds with the fans. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)
"He can score tries and he’s quick and exciting so I’m pleased we’ve got him with us.

"To keep people like Jason in the squad is huge. Again, he's another player that had a lot of Super League interest so we're very, very excited that he has committed his future to Castleford again."

