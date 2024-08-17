The Tigers topped last year's points tally with nine rounds to spare but their season is in danger of fizzling out following three straight defeats.

Lingard is desperate to end the campaign on a high in his bid to finish top of the bottom four, a place currently occupied by their Elland Road opponents.

"It's massively important," said the Castleford head coach, whose team would leapfrog the Giants with a win.

"If the season finished now, we'd maybe judge it as a positive based on where we were at the start of the season.

"But we're also conscious that if we don't pick up a few more wins and the season peters out, it's a negative end to the season then. To get another couple of wins would be really important for our confidence.

"The players aren't eyeing the finishing line. It'd be really easy to look forward to your holidays but ultimately these guys are playing for positions next year."

Whereas Huddersfield appeared to be in play-off contention in the early stages of the season, the Tigers have been realistic about their 2024 prospects from the start.

Craig Lingard has built up the importance of Sunday's game. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

A ninth-place finish would represent a sizeable improvement in Lingard's first campaign at the helm following a modest recruitment drive in the off-season.

"We've got Huddersfield to play twice so it's not the be-all and end-all but it's a chance to get points on the board and have them chase us rather than the other way around," added Lingard, whose side travel to the John Smith's Stadium in the final round.

"In the grand scheme of things, it's a real big game for us. They'll be looking at us and thinking exactly the same that it's a winnable game."

The Giants have suffered a dramatic collapse since winning on their last visit to Leeds in April, claiming just two victories from 14 matches.

Results have not turned for Huddersfield despite improved performances under Luke Robinson. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Interim boss Luke Robinson is not expecting any favours from Castleford following last week's painful one-point defeat to Catalans Dragons.

"We're in a very similar position to them," said Robinson, who has overseen improved performances since replacing Ian Watson last month.

"I think they've been playing some good rugby recently. They're becoming more difficult to beat, probably with the exception of last week against a team sat top of the league in Hull KR. They've had some really good wins so we're expecting a really tough fixture.

"Whether we can make the play-offs or not, we need to have pride in our performances. We'd like to be singing the winning song a few more times and put smiles on faces before the end of the season."

Craig Lingard, right, will be a proud coach on the Elland Road touchline alongside fellow Leeds United fan Danny McGuire, left. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The West Yorkshire derby will bring the curtain down on Magic Weekend on Sunday evening, leaving the threat of an 'after the Lord Mayor's show' feel.

It promises to be a special occasion for avid Leeds United supporter Lingard, however.

"I can't wait," he said.

"It'll be interesting and a bit different than going up to Newcastle. It's probably not a popular venue for the fans because of the amenities that are around here but it's going to be a good day for me and I'm looking forward to it.