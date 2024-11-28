Castleford Tigers veteran Liam Watts ready to extend Super League career after finding disciplinary solution

Liam Watts has had a love-hate relationship with rugby league over the years but he has no intention of walking away anytime soon.

The veteran prop is getting stuck into his 19th pre-season at the top level, a remarkable feat of physical and mental endurance.

Watts made his professional debut at the age of 16 and is still a regular in Super League despite countless disciplinary setbacks that left him questioning his love for the sport.

The 34-year-old sat out four matches at the start of this year after being sent off in round one to add to his 10 bans in the previous two seasons.

However, Watts continued to work on his game and was rewarded with a drama-free period, which allowed the former Hull KR and Hull FC front-rower to play 22 matches and trigger a one-year extension.

Watts weighed up whether to go around again with boyhood club Castleford Tigers or drop down to the Championship and become part-time before realising he had much more to give at Super League level, even if he is having to play within himself as a consequence of his disciplinary issues.

"I've got my head around the disciplinary stuff," said Watts.

"I had that sending-off at the start of the year. I've got a target on my head so I had to adjust my game once again to try fit in with the rules.

Liam Watts is preparing for his 19th season in Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's taken a bit of bite out of my game and that on-the-edge mentality. I had to really rein my game in.

"It has really hindered my game but I just love the camaraderie with the lads. Don't get me wrong, the game is getting harder for me as I'm getting older but the love for the game is still there. That's what is keeping me going.

"The new regime that Magsy (Danny McGuire, head coach) has brought in has freshened me up mentally as well. This first block is based around defence and it's given me a bit of a different focus.

"We're not going to accept teams coming at us like they were last year."

Referee Tom Grant red cards Castleford's Liam Watts, right, Joe Westerman looks on in disbelief. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

An aggressive approach to defending led by new assistant coach Brett Delaney will test Watts' new-found control but he has a big reason to stay on the field in 2025.

Watts is 22 games shy of 400, a milestone in his sights this season after landing on the right approach to the challenges of the modern game.

"To play the rest of the year and get to 22 games was a big achievement for me," he said. "That's the most games I've played for a few years.

"I'm just short of 400 games and would like to reach that this year if I can.

There were positives for Castleford in another challenging season. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I'm nowhere near the form I was in when I was at Hull and my first couple of years at Cas but I've found a happy medium with my game and feel like I've got a lot more rugby in me."

There was a time when Watts seriously considered a move to the Championship with one eye on life after rugby.

But he has committed to ending his Super League career with no regrets.

"It's about testing yourself and playing at the highest level for as long as you can," said Watts, who has celebrated a series of testimonial events in recent months.

"Everybody I've spoken to says to keep going while you're fit and able because there's going to be a point where you're not going to be able to do that.

"Rugby is all I've known since I was eight years old. My family's life revolves around rugby so I'm a little bit scared of stepping into something else, not enjoying it and wishing I'd played on longer.

Danny McGuire is getting to grips with the top job at Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"A few sponsors have put me on courses but while ever I'm still fit and able to play, that's my main priority and focus."

Watts won two Challenge Cups during his time with Hull and has fallen one game short of Old Trafford on three occasions in the Super League play-offs, once since his return to Castleford in 2018.

Those heady days have made way for a sobering period at a time of great change at Wheldon Road.

While the Tigers are struggling at the wrong end of Super League, leaving is not an option for Watts.

"That's the reason I stayed on last year," he said.

"I took a massive pay cut. I could have gone to a Championship club and started working but I want to leave the club in a better place than when I arrived.

"When I first came, Cas had got to the Grand Final the year before; I couldn't leave the club after a relegation battle.