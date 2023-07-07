All Sections
Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants: Ian Watson's men embracing daunting challenge

Ian Watson insists Huddersfield Giants are embracing the challenge of facing the formidable Catalans Dragons in Perpignan despite a wretched run of form.
James O'Brien
By James O'Brien
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

Tipped to challenge for the title after a hugely promising 2022 campaign, the Giants have fallen way below expectations.

Watson's men are coming off a fourth straight defeat and have won only once in nine games since beating Catalans at home in April.

The Dragons have gone from strength to strength in the intervening period to move four points clear at the top of Super League.

Only Warrington Wolves have won at Stade Gilbert Brutus this year but Huddersfield's record of three wins from their last four visits offers Watson encouragement.

"It's one to look forward to," he said.

"Everyone is always excited to go to Catalans. It's a great place to go and different from the norm.

"You can build on things and spend more time with individuals and collectively as a group.

The Giants lost again at Wigan last week. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
The Giants lost again at Wigan last week. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
"They're travelling really well at this moment in time so there's no doubt we'll have to be at our best if we're going to come up with something.

"It's a place and a challenge to be excited about going up against a team right at the top of the table rather than be fearful of it."

Huddersfield's loss to Wigan Warriors coupled with Wakefield Trinity's win over Salford Red Devils has left Watson's side just six points off the bottom.

The Giants face dates with Wakefield, Hull FC and Castleford Tigers after the trip to Perpignan but Watson is not getting drawn into talk about a relegation battle.

Huddersfield got the better of Catalans in April. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)
Huddersfield got the better of Catalans in April. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)
"We've not looked at that," he said on the upcoming schedule.

"I spoke after the Leeds game about taking it week to week and focus on being at our best.

"We're focused on Catalans this week. We're expecting to go there and put in a good performance to build on the one from Wigan."

