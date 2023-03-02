Hull FC and Catalans Dragons will put their perfect records on the line in Perpignan on Friday night – but Tony Smith insists both teams are still striving for form.

The Black and Whites have shown promising signs at the start of Smith's reign, seeing off Castleford Tigers on home soil before digging deep again to beat Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

Steve McNamara’s Catalans, meanwhile, have got the better of Wakefield Trinity and Leigh Leopards.

Smith has stressed that it will take Hull some time before they are at full tilt.

"As I keep saying, we're still not where we want to be yet but we're making progress," said Smith, who has welcomed back Ligi Sao and Jamie Shaul.

"Hopefully we'll keep progressing each week but that also may not be the case. There might be the odd week where we regress.

"They're trying hard not to, both individually and as a group. If we improve on last week, and there's plenty to improve, then we'll give ourselves a chance.

"Catalans also weren't bad and they found a way like us. They're not at the top of their tree either, not many are. Saints did a terrific job at Cas but there are not many that would say that they're at the top of their game at the moment.

Hull FC are fresh from a dramatic win at Headingley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Catalans aren't there, nor are we, but they will be looking for their improvement, as are we. It should be a good game."

The Black and Whites are preparing for an in-and-out mission after opting to travel to Perpignan and back on the day of the game.

There is no right or wrong way to approach a trip to the south of France, according to Smith.

"It's a trip that you either roll your sleeves up and get on with, not worrying too much about it travelling on the day, or it becomes a bugbear for you where you don't attack it in the right way," he added.

Ligi Sao is poised to make his first appearance of the season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"If we win or lose, we're not going to use that as an excuse.

