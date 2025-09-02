Championship permutations as play-off race heads for dramatic finale

With just two rounds of the Championship regular season remaining, the play-off race is heading for a dramatic conclusion.

York Knights are in pole position to clinch the League Leaders' Shield but face competition from Toulouse Olympique and Bradford Bulls.

Further down the table, Featherstone Rovers, Halifax Panthers, Widnes Vikings and Doncaster are vying for the final two play-off spots.

Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at what is required for every side still in the hunt.

1. York Knights (36 points)

Remaining games: Doncaster (a), Batley Bulldogs (h)

Mark Applegarth's Knights have one hand on the League Leaders' Shield thanks to a remarkable 15-match winning run, including a priceless victory over Toulouse last time out.

Two points clear of their title rivals with a vastly superior for-and-against, York could clinch top spot as early as Sunday at Doncaster.

York and Bradford are among the frontrunners for the Grand Final. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

If Toulouse see off Batley, the Knights would instead have the chance to lift the shield on home soil when the Bulldogs come to town next week.

2. Toulouse Olympique (34 points)

Remaining games: Batley Bulldogs (h), Hunslet (a)

Toulouse returned to winning ways at Bradford last week to move back into the top two, leaving Sylvain Houles' team on the brink of a home semi-final and a precious first-round bye.

Featherstone still have the chance to end the season on a high after losing the 1895 Cup final in June. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Two wins would guarantee second place, although one may be enough if the Bulls slip up.

As for the League Leaders' Shield, Toulouse almost certainly need to win both games and hope York fail to pick up another point.

3. Bradford Bulls (32 points)

Remaining games: London Broncos (a), Featherstone Rovers (h)

Championship rugby returns to The Shay this weekend after 120 days on the road for Halifax. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The damaging late defeat against Toulouse has left Bradford facing the prospect of a third consecutive third-place finish and yet another trip to France in the play-offs.

Mathematically the Bulls could still claim the League Leaders’ Shield but realistically their best hope is a slip from Toulouse in the battle for a top-two finish.

With the French side facing two teams with little to play for following the scrapping of the Middle Eights, that scenario looks a long shot.

4. Oldham (32 points)

Remaining games: Featherstone Rovers (a), Bye weekend

Oldham are right on Bradford's heels in the fight for third place but have played a game more than their title rivals.

A fourth-place finish looks the most likely outcome for Sean Long's side, unless they defeat Featherstone and the Bulls lose both games.

5. Featherstone Rovers (26 points)

Remaining games: Oldham (h), Bradford Bulls (a)

Paul Cooke's men bounced back from a damaging defeat to Widnes in style against Sheffield Eagles last week but a tough pair of fixtures leaves no room for complacency.

One win would likely be enough given the Vikings are working with a negative points difference, while this weekend's fixture between Widnes and Halifax means only one team can gain points before the final round.

However, a defeat against Oldham coupled with a Widnes win would pile pressure on Featherstone ahead of a testing trip to Bradford.

6. Halifax Panthers (25 points)

Remaining games: Widnes Vikings (h), Doncaster (a)

Halifax set the pace early in the campaign and are coming home strong after a midseason wobble.

The equation this week is simple: beat Widnes on their Shay homecoming and they are in the play-offs.

A defeat would leave their fate out of their hands ahead of a final-round trip to Doncaster.

7. Widnes Vikings (24 points)

Remaining games: Halifax Panthers (a), London Broncos (h)

Widnes simply must beat Halifax to keep their top-six hopes alive and take charge of their destiny heading into the final weekend.

A slip by Featherstone would keep them in contention mathematically but overturning a three-figure points difference is highly unlikely.

8. Doncaster (22 points)

Remaining games: York Knights (h), Halifax Panthers (h)

Doncaster have enjoyed another positive season but four straight defeats have left their play-off hopes hanging by a thread.