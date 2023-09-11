Championship play-off race set for dramatic conclusion with seven clubs battling for four spots
Featherstone Rovers have claimed the League Leaders' Shield and Toulouse Olympique will finish second but the remaining four play-off places are up for grabs with two rounds to go.
Sheffield Eagles, London Broncos, Bradford Bulls and Batley Bulldogs currently make up the rest of the top six.
However, those clubs are looking over their shoulders with Halifax Panthers, Widnes Vikings and York Knights ready to pounce.
Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at the remaining fixtures for the play-off rivals.
3rd: Sheffield Eagles (Points: 30, PD: 201, Form: WLLWLW)
Remaining fixtures: Widnes Vikings (a), Bradford Bulls (h)
4th: London Broncos (Points: 30, PD: 42, Form: LWWWWW)
Remaining fixtures: Bradford Bulls (h), Keighley Cougars (h)
5th: Bradford Bulls (Points: 29, PD: 102, Form: LWWWLL)
Remaining fixtures: London Broncos (a), Sheffield Eagles (a)
6th: Batley Bulldogs (Points: 28, PD: -26, Form: LLLLLW)
Remaining fixtures: York Knights (a), Newcastle Thunder (h)
7th: Halifax Panthers (Points: 27, PD: 127, Form: LWLLWW)
Remaining fixtures: Keighley Cougars (a), Swinton Lions (h)
8th: Widnes Vikings (Points: 26, PD: 39, Form: WWLWWL)
Remaining fixtures: Sheffield Eagles (h), Featherstone Rovers (a)
9th: York Knights (Points: 26, PD: -14, Form: WLWWWW)
Remaining fixtures: Batley Bulldogs (h), Barrow Raiders (a)