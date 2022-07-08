Circumstance not panic brought Josh Bowden and Jorge Taufua to Wakefield Trinity, insists Willie Poching

Josh Bowden and Jorge Taufua have joined Trinity's fight for survival - a double capture at a crucial stage of the season.

Poching's side face a crunch Magic Weekend clash with Toulouse Olympique tomorrow after seeing their advantage over the French side at the bottom cut to four points on the back of successive defeats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield's Super League status is under threat but Poching insisted circumstance rather than panic brought Bowden and Taufua to Belle Vue.

Willie Poching has strengthened his Wakefield Trinity squad. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The club moved quickly to recruit NRL star Taufua after Bill Tupou was forced into early retirement, while Bowden was on the fringes at Hull FC.

"Results almost suggest a need somewhat but it was down to opportunity," he said.

"We're trying to invigorate some challenge into the group. I'm sure Josh will do that for the middles.

"It was unfortunate and sad that Bill retired but when that happened it created an opening to bring Jorge in.

The signing of Jorge Taufua is a coup for the club. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It wasn't a matter of chasing around and bringing someone in; those opportunities presented themselves."

Taufua will link up with Wakefield in the coming days following his release by Manly Sea Eagles.

The 30-year-old scored 88 tries in 164 games for Manly but he has been restricted to only one appearance in the last 18 months due to injury.

Poching expects the big-hitting outside back to give Trinity a lift on and off the field.

Josh Bowden won two Challenge Cups with Hull FC. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We're getting a wonderful player but an even better person by all accounts," said Poching. "That's important for us and the culture we're trying to establish.

"We'll get him into the squad and feeling at home. He was really desperate to come over and experience the lifestyle in this country and what Super League has to offer.

"We hope to see some of the highlights that we've come to know of Jorge. If we can get one of those (big hits) the first time he plays then we'll start to get a big lift.

"But just his presence and his experience will be important. We're quite young in the three-quarters at the moment with Reece Lyne injured - and quite young in rugby league years.

Bill Tupou has been forced to retire. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"He'll bring some experience and knowledge, and a real willingness to pass on that experience to educate the younger fellas."

Bowden, meanwhile, is hungry for game time after being limited to five appearances for Hull this year.

Whereas Taufua will watch the game against Toulouse from afar, Bowden - a two-time Challenge Cup winner - is pushing for selection.

"Obviously he hasn't been playing at FC and I was looking to strengthen our stocks up front," said Poching.

"Again, he's got some experience and has played in some big games. He's another big body to compete with the other middles that we've got.

"We're getting to that time of the season where energy and fitness of players counts for a lot."

The double signing has given the Wakefield squad a lift after Tupou was forced to accept defeat in his battle to overcome a troublesome knee injury.

Poching felt the club owed a duty of care to the 32-year-old, who scored 40 tries in 126 appearances for Trinity and was named in the 2018 Super League Dream Team.

"He's such a lovely man," said Poching.

"No player wants to finish their career in that way; you always want to finish on your terms.

"But it's been a long couple of years for him. He had to undergo another medical procedure and it was probably a bridge too far to try roll him out again.

"Playing was the furthest thing from the surgeon's mind. He's got a young family and it was more about getting him healthy mentally and physically for life after footy.

"He's been such a great servant to this club and Super League. He deserved us to do the right thing by him."

While Tupou has played his last game for Trinity, Tom Johnstone could yet have a say in Trinity's survival battle ahead of his move to Catalans Dragons.

Poching hopes the winger, who has scored 87 tries in 116 outings for Wakefield, recovers from a groin injury in time to enjoy a fitting send-off.

"He's desperate to get out there and finish his time at Wakefield on his terms and the best note possible," said Poching.