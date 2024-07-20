Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rhinos held a 6-0 advantage at half-time and retook the lead with six minutes remaining through Lachie Miller.

But Jai Whitbread and Jez Litten scored late on to secure a 20-12 victory for Rovers and deny Arthur a winning start to his Super League career.

The Australian enjoyed his first Headingley experience but stressed to his players that effort alone will not bridge the four-point gap to the play-off positions.

"The support from our fans was great," said Arthur.

"It was nice and loud. Hopefully they've seen enough in them to want to come back and watch them again.

"But we've already spoken to the boys – they want to see us try but they want to see us win. They put themselves in position, they were close enough but close enough isn't going to be good enough."

On Leeds' top-six prospects, Arthur added: "That's nine weeks away.

Brad Arthur saw Leeds beaten in his first game in charge. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"That's got to be the end result we chase but what we need to do is the stuff we did well but do it better."

The result cemented KR's place in the top four as they chase a home semi-final in the play-offs.

A sixth win in seven games leaves Willie Peters' side two points adrift of leaders Wigan Warriors with nine rounds remaining.

The gritty performance in challenging circumstances encouraged Peters as the play-offs come into view.

Mikey Lewis celebrates his try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"The boys had to work extremely hard but we knew that we would," he said.

"We certainly knew we were going to get a spike with Leeds' effort and physicality. I know how Brad likes to coach from the NRL and they certainly played that way.

"They were dominant in that first half so we had to dig deep and that's why I'm extremely proud of the players. We toughed that one out and found a way to win.

"You win games at the back end of the season like that. They're all tight games and are ugly.