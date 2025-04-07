'Complete package' Hull KR too good to rely on destiny in trophy quest - James O'Brien comment

With each win that Hull KR tick off, the echoes of the glory days grow louder.

Forty years have passed since the Robins last got their hands on major silverware but after finding hope under Willie Peters, there is now an unshakeable belief that the drought is coming to an end.

Before acknowledging the historical parallels, KR's perfect start to the season speaks volumes.

Rovers have won all nine matches and shown they are the "complete package" in the process, to quote John Cartwright in the build-up to Saturday's Hull derby.

The Robins are adept at grinding out results in slugfests – thanks in no small part to the presence of grizzled veterans Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Michael McIlorum – but also possess the flair to put teams to the sword when games open up, as evidenced by their performance in the absence of star half-back Mikey Lewis.

Such are the standards ingrained by Peters, the 16 points conceded against Hull FC would have been a source of disappointment for a team that pride themselves on keeping the backdoor shut.

Rovers had the game won at 30-0 after 50 minutes but missed out on a fourth zero of the season following a drop in intensity.

If anything, the closing stages of the Challenge Cup quarter-final could be a blessing for the Robins in the long run.

To take that next step and win a trophy, Peters' men must continue to be ruthless.

Rovers are semi-finalists for the fourth consecutive year but this season feels different.

Already the favourites following Wigan Warriors' shock exit in the last 16, the noise around KR is intensifying after they were paired with Catalans Dragons in the semi-finals.

The Dragons have individual quality in abundance but are still finding their way as a team and will be at a disadvantage on neutral soil in England.

Simply put, the Robins could have no complaints about the draw.

KR have to go back 45 years for their one and only cup success – and they could be forgiven for thinking the stars are aligning.

For the first time since 1980, the Challenge Cup semi-finals do not feature at least one of Wigan, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos or Bradford Bulls.

Bradford faded a long time ago but the absence of Wigan in particular has opened the door for Rovers.

Given how they are performing, the biggest obstacle standing between the Robins and cup glory could be the weight of history.

A Wembley rematch with Leigh Leopards – the team that denied Rovers in heartbreaking fashion in 2023 – would offer Peters' side a shot at redemption while ramping up the pressure that little bit more.

Peters would be at pains to stress that a lot of pieces must slot into place for that scenario to become a reality.

Before switching their attention to the semi-final, Rovers must negotiate a clash with defending Super League champions Wigan, an MKM Stadium rematch against Hull, a trip to Headingley and a Magic Weekend date with Salford Red Devils.

These are the periods where good sides become great sides.

Although it is only round seven, Friday's game against the refreshed Warriors carries particular significance.

Rovers could hardly face a trickier assignment sandwiched between two away derbies but the reward for maintaining their winning run would be a six-point advantage over their biggest rivals for the League Leaders' Shield.

While 20 rounds is a lot of road to cover, that would be a considerable deficit for Wigan to make up.

Make no mistake, though, the Warriors will be bang up for it, desperate to make a statement at a time when all the talk is about the Robins.

That is part of the challenge for the early pacesetters: they are there to be shot at.

After waiting a generation to be back in this position, Rovers would not have it any other way.

A seventh consecutive league win would eclipse the perfect start made by Roger Millward's 1984-85 title winners.

After six straight victories, that great side lost their 100 per cent record to, you guessed it, Wigan on home soil, so all would not be lost. In their next two games, they faced Hull and Leeds.

The parallels are striking but history is exactly that: history.