Craig Lingard continues to work on Castleford Tigers' mentality after statement win

The Tigers flirted with relegation last year but have made positive strides under Lingard, as evidenced by a gritty 8-6 victory against the fallen Super League champions on the road.

Lingard is determined to change the mentality at Castleford, which means quickly moving on from only a second win in Saints' backyard in the summer era and a first in an away fixture outside the Wakefield postcode since August 2022.

"There's no point coming to St Helens and winning then going to London next week and getting beat," he said.

"It means nothing so we've got to make sure we perform and the attitude stays there.

"Hopefully we can pick up a couple more wins between now and the end of the season and start looking up rather than down."

Castleford came from 6-0 down at the Totally Wicked Stadium thanks to Innes Senior's try and two goals from Rowan Milnes.

Lingard's side made it third time lucky after narrow defeats to high-flying Wigan Warriors and Hull KR.

Craig Lingard celebrates the win at St Helens. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"It's good to get any win but even better to come to Saints and get a win which doesn't happen often," said Lingard.

"For us to get over the line, for the last few weeks it's been coming. I thought we were outstanding defensively. We talked about concentrating on the defensive element.

"We’ve had a chance of winning the previous two games and not got over the line but we’ve got on the right side of one.