'Create outstanding competition': Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell welcomes Jack Sinfield arrival
The 21-year-old has signed a three-year contract that will keep him at Belle Vue until the end of the 2028 season.
Sinfield left Leeds earlier this month after failing to establish himself as a leading half-back, featuring 29 times in four years.
Powell, who appointed his father Kevin as captain during his time in charge of the Rhinos, is ready to help Sinfield fulfil his potential.
"Jack is a talented young half-back whose ability to manage a game is outstanding," said the Trinity boss.
"He's a committed young professional who is desperate to get to the top of the game. He will add to our half-back depth and create outstanding competition for places."
Sinfield will compete with Jake Trueman, Mason Lino and Oliver Russell for a place in Powell's starting team.
The youngster is confident about reaching new heights at Belle Vue.
"I'm really excited to be joining Wakefield Trinity," he said.
"I'm glad that the rumours can be confirmed finally. I can't wait to get down to it and meet all the lads. I'm looking forward to working with Daryl and the rest of the staff here.
"I've got ambitions to win trophies in my career. After speaking with Daryl, it got me very excited to be a part of what the club is building here."