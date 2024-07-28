Daryl Powell heartened by Wakefield Trinity response to 'wake-up call'

Josh Bowden and Lachlan Walmsley scored two tries apiece as Trinity bounced back from a humbling defeat at Toulouse Olympique with a satisfying victory against their local rivals.

"It's a big win for us," said Powell, whose team head into the final nine rounds with a seven-point advantage at the top.

"Featherstone in a local derby is big for the fans so that's important and it gets us straight back on track.

"Looking back on last week, sometimes a team is just ready to get beat for whatever reason. Our attitude wasn't quite where it needed to be and their attitude was at their best level.

"I think it was a bit of a wake-up call but our defensive intent was back to our sort of standard. We conceded a few too many points but we won a game that we needed to win to get back on track."

Walmsley starred for Wakefield following his switch to full-back, a move that allowed Max Jowitt to partner Luke Gale in the halves in an inspired change by Powell.

The 26-year-old Walmsley has only ever played in the lower leagues but he has been backed to replicate his tryscoring exploits at the top level should Trinity win promotion as expected.

Daryl Powell's side returned to winning ways against Featherstone. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I initially spoke to him about his physicality because he's been a pretty accomplished tryscorer at this level but a winger's job nowadays is a little bit different," said Powell.