Dean Hadley reflects on Hull KR journey as revitalised Robins eye Super League glory

The forward became frustrated at Hull FC and decided to take a chance on a club battling to avoid relegation.

Hadley helped the Robins stay up on points difference after featuring in the final six games of a forgettable season for the Craven Park club.

Five years on, the Hull native is one of KR's longest-serving players and a vital cog in Willie Peters' well-oiled machine.

Rovers are top of Super League with six rounds remaining, which would have been unthinkable when they collected the wooden spoon in 2020.

Should they hold their nerve to end the club's 39-year wait for a major trophy, it would mean that little bit more to Hadley and the other players who have been on the journey every step of the way.

"When I first came here the club was in a relegation battle and it's totally different now," said Hadley, one of seven survivors from the 2020 season alongside Matt Parcell, George King, Jez Litten, Mikey Lewis, Elliot Minchella and Matty Storton.

"There have been changes along the way but there's still quite a lot of us that have been here all the way through.

Dean Hadley is a rock in Hull KR's pack. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We've been slowly getting better as the years have gone on and have put ourselves in a good position.

"You don't tend to think about it because you're in that week-to-week cycle but when you do look back it is nice that there's a core of players that have been here for the last four or five years and seen the club go from a relegation battle to the top end of the table.

"That's nice but we want to win something as well. There's a little bit of pressure coming from the outside but pressure is a privilege and I'd rather be in the position we're in now than where we were four or five years ago."

Prior to Peters' arrival at the end of 2022, the Robins suffered injury crisis after injury crisis and Hadley was not immune.

Dean Hadley has seen it all during his time at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

A series of shoulder issues restricted his game time but he has been one of the main beneficiaries of a professionalised environment under Peters.

To those who believe he is in the form of his life, the 32-year-old has a different take.

"These past couple of years I've been able to play consistently and haven't missed too many games," said Hadley.

"I'm not playing any differently to how I've always played. I've always been someone that maybe doesn't stand out. I pride myself on all the effort areas, all the one percenters and stuff that is good for the team.

Hull KR were too strong for Castleford last week. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"It's a team sport, not an individual sport. When I come off the field at the end of a game, I look back on the little stuff and if I've done those things, I'm happy.

"It's nice to get plaudits but I don't really think about it. I've had some serious injuries in the past and some low moments where you start questioning yourself so I'm just enjoying playing every week."

The hardworking back-rower produced a typically committed performance in last week's 36-6 victory over Castleford Tigers as the Robins safely negotiated a potential banana skin seven days on from a statement win at title rivals Warrington Wolves.

Rovers lacked polish but once again found a way to win – and win handsomely.

"It was a big win at Warrington and the challenge was to back that up," said Hadley.

"There was a little bit of expectation to win and we handled it really well. We know it wasn't perfect but we don't underestimate winning games.

The Robins are eyeing a historic first League Leaders' Shield win. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Since Willie came in at the beginning of last year, we work hard all week and I think that shows in how we perform.

"It's not always pretty or perfect but you can see that the lads are willing to work for each other."

Rovers will need to summon all of their spirit and resilience during the run-in to claim their first trophy of the Super League era.

Sunday's Magic Weekend date with Catalans Dragons kicks off a closing period that will take the Robins to St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards.

Rather than be weighed down by pressure, Hadley is relishing the chance to make history.

"The position we've put ourselves in is really exciting," he said.

"We've got loads to go after but we also know that we've got some real tough games and there's loads of work to do.

"But they're games that you should look forward to. It will be a good test to see where we're at when we come up against these big teams. At the end of the day, if you want to win competitions, you need to beat the best.