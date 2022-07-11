Disciplinary latest: Leeds Rhinos back in hot water and Liam Watts banned for fourth time

Matt Prior gets to grips with Derrell Olpherts at Magic Weekend. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The 35-year-old has been charged with grade B dangerous contact after an incident in Leeds' Magic Weekend win over Castleford Tigers.

Prior will therefore sit out Saturday's trip to Toulouse Olympique and next week's visit of Wigan Warriors.

The Rhinos - one of Super League's hardest-hit clubs this season - avoided any disciplinary drama last week but find themselves back in hot water.

Liam Watts finds himself back in hot water. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Castleford prop Liam Watts has been on the match review panel's radar this year, returning from a third ban of the campaign to face Leeds at St James' Park.

But he is set for another spell on the sidelines after being hit with a two-game suspension for a grade B high tackle.

Watts will miss Saturday's clash with Warrington Wolves and a reunion with his old club Hull FC at the MKM Stadium next week.

Hull defied the absence of 12 players to edge a thrilling derby against Hull KR and they will need to dig deep again at Wigan this Friday after Connor Wynne was handed a one-match suspension for a grade B late hit.

The loss of Wynne has been offset by the return of Mitieli Vulikijapani from his two-game ban.

Rovers have also lost a player to suspension in the aftermath of the Magic Weekend clash after back-rower Dean Hadley also received a one-match penalty notice for a late hit, ruling him out of Sunday's game against former club Wakefield Trinity.

Like rivals Hull, the Robins are low on numbers with eight first-team players sitting out the match in Newcastle through injury.

Wakefield will travel to Craven Park without Rob Butler after he picked up a two-game ban for a dangerous throw that earned him a yellow card in the defeat by Toulouse Olympique.

Twelve charges were issued in all, with eight resulting in suspensions.

Wigan prop Brad Singleton will sit out three games after being sent off for a high tackle in the derby by St Helens, who themselves have lost Sione Mata'utia to a one-match ban for a late hit.

Salford Red Devils forward Sitaleki Akauola has been suspended for two games for a trip in the loss to Huddersfield Giants.