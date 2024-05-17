Doncaster chief executive Carl Hall is hoping that tomorrow's Challenge Cup semi-final double-header at the Eco-Power Stadium is a window into the club's future.

The semi-finals return to the city for the first time since 2017, when Hull FC defeated Leeds Rhinos on their way to back-to-back Wembley wins.

York Valkyrie face St Helens in the first women's semi-final at 11.15am before Hull KR take on Wigan Warriors in a 1.45pm kick-off for a place in the men's final.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

With the newly promoted Dons in Championship action against Batley Bulldogs on home soil on Sunday, it is a weekend of progress for the ambitious South Yorkshire club.

"It's another proud moment for us to bring a big rugby league event to the city," said Hall.

"We always said when we became a city that we need to try and give it a couple of sporting clubs that warrant that. The Rovers have done really well this year and we've managed to get up to the Championship so we're getting there.

"We want to do everything we can from our side to make these events a regular thing. We love hosting them and dream about what it could be like if we ever get to the promised land.

"We managed to fill two stands for the Wakefield game and I'll be sitting there on Saturday with all four stands full of rugby league people, which gives us a taste of what it could be like.

Carl Hall celebrates Doncaster's promotion success on home soil last year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It gives us all a bit of a boost to keep working hard and try to achieve what we want to achieve."

The double-header is on course for a sell-out, which would eclipse the crowd of 14,526 that attended the clash between Hull and Leeds seven years ago.

Hall is relishing the prospect of hosting two eagerly anticipated semi-finals.

"I think it'll be sold out," he added.

The Challenge Cup on display at the Eco-Power Stadium this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The two men's clubs are very well supported. We haven't had a ticket to sell down here so I presume it'll all be sold out. With the York and St Helens ladies, I think all the tickets will be gone.

"I'm really looking forward to it. I'm going to get down early and watch the ladies game and I don't think any of us could call the men's semi-final. They've had some brilliant clashes in the last year or so."

Doncaster, meanwhile, have made a promising start in their bid for Championship survival.

"We’re really, really happy," said Hall. "We’ve managed to get three wins out of seven.