Dream Team star commits to another year at Hull KR

Kane Linnett. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rovers have activated a 12-month extension option in the 33-year-old second-rower's contract.

Linnett has been named in the Robins' initial squad for Saturday's Cup showdown with Huddersfield Giants at Elland Road, just two weeks after he suffered a biceps injury which was expected to keep him out of action for up to three months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I've really enjoyed my time here and my family have enjoyed their time here too," said the Australian-born Scotland international.

"It is really good to be a part of a club that’s moving in the right direction.

“I had the option in my contract and I’d love to finish here at this club."

Hull KR will have a change of coach next season, following Tony Smith's decision to move on when his contract expires in the autumn.

Linnett is hopeful other off-contract players will follow his example by remaining at the club and he added: "With what Tony has built here and the team we’ve got, hopefully there are not too many changes.

"I think the new coach is coming into a club in a good position and we can keep the good times going.