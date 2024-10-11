Elliot Minchella stresses Hull KR no longer happy bridesmaids ahead of date with destiny

When Hull KR reached the Challenge Cup final for the first time in 29 years in 2015, they were just happy to be there.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins overcelebrated their semi-final win and were duly hammered by Leeds Rhinos on the big stage.

Rovers are no longer happy bridesmaids or plucky underdogs, even if some would suggest otherwise ahead of a Super League Grand Final against the all-conquering Wigan Warriors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willie Peters has transformed the mentality of the KR squad after taking the baton from Tony Smith.

The Robins truly believe they belong on the biggest stage and will only be satisfied if they are the ones lifting the trophy on Saturday evening.

Elliot Minchella will become the first captain to lead Hull KR out in a Grand Final – but that is not enough for the ambitious loose forward.

"I obviously understand the magnitude of that but it's something I'll think about after the game," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the pinnacle. It's the Grand Final, it's the kind of game you want to play in but I've got to focus on what I'm going to do on the field.

Elliot Minchella is hoping to get his hands on the Super League trophy this weekend. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I'm very proud to be here but I don't just want to be proud to take part; I want to win.

"We all set out on day one of pre-season wanting to win a trophy. We want to win trophies."

A Bradford lad, Minchella watched the Bulls win Grand Finals as a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a while, it looked like that would be as good as it got for him at Old Trafford.

Elliot Minchella appears relaxed during this week's press conference. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Minchella dropped down as far as League 1 following his acrimonious departure from Leeds but clawed his way back to the top and is now the best player in Super League in his position.

After making his England debut and the Dream Team in recent months, Minchella has the opportunity to complete a remarkable comeback story.

"There's probably been times where I thought it (the Grand Final) was a million miles away but it's always been a goal," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When that happened (at Leeds), it probably wasn't at the forefront of my mind. I had a fire in my belly wanting to achieve things but my goal back then was to get back to Super League rather than play in a Grand Final.

The forward went down to League 1 with Bradford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I probably didn't have that fire in my belly as a 17/18-year-old but going down the route I went down probably ignited it and made me want it more.

"Playing for England and things like that, your goals evolve and you chase the next thing. This has definitely been on my list for a few years."

Hull KR's journey to a first Grand Final has been just as bumpy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Robins were in the Championship as recently as 2017 and finished bottom of Super League in 2020, Minchella's first season at the club.

"Everything's changed," said the 28-year-old.

"The biggest thing is probably the culture within the playing squad. When I first came in 2020, it probably didn't have a culture, or a very bad one.

Dean Hadley has been a key man for Hull KR this season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"People like Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Lachlan Coote, Kane Linnett, they changed the culture of the club and it's on us current leaders now to keep those standards high and keep the culture that we've got.

"It's the decisions you're making in training, being a good pro, holding people accountable for it and if people step out of line make sure they know about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got a really good honest group and that's been building for a number of years."

Minchella had to rely on the squad he has helped shape after he was suspended for the semi-final.

True to form, they did not let him down against Warrington Wolves.

"I had every faith in my team-mates to get the job done," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was tense to watch. I'm not a very good spectator but I was over the moon that the boys got the win. They dug deep one to 17."

Out of all his team-mates, Minchella perhaps owes stand-in replacement Dean Hadley the biggest debt of gratitude.

With Minchella and Hadley leading KR's pack efforts, Wigan will not be relishing their date with the Robins.

"He's unbelievable," said Minchella.

"Dean just doesn't get enough praise for me. Within our group he does – he was our players' player of the year and I don't think anyone came close to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What he does for the team is invaluable. It's his effort on effort on effort every single week. I've never seen him miss a training session.

"There's no surprise he goes out on a weekend and does what he does with the way he handles himself and prepares himself as a person.

"I just absolutely love playing with Dean. He's more than stepped up when I missed the last two games.