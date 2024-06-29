England Women boss Stuart Barrow has one eye on Ashes ahead of France Test

England Women head coach Stuart Barrow has pointed to the strength of his squad as evidence that he is not using the mid-season Test against France as a chance to experiment.

Leeds Rhinos pair Izzy Northrop and Bella Sykes are among the new faces in a 19-player squad that features household names such as Jodie Cunningham, Emily Rudge and Amy Hardcastle.

Barrow believes he has found the necessary balance between youth and experience for today's clash in Toulouse.

"There are a lot of young players who have come through the pathway and followed the seniors' example," he said.

"There's a lot of talent in that group but the time has to be right to step up from club to international level.

"For these players, I thought the opportunity was there and the time was right, knowing I was putting them in a group with really experienced seniors who will look after them and show them the way in international football.

"It's not an experiment by any means. I've picked a team on form with the right balance to go out there and keep our progression going."

England won two games last year without conceding a point, hammering the French 64-0 in Warrington before inflicting a 60-0 defeat on Wales at Headingley at the end of 2023.

Stuart Barrow addresses his players in a training session ahead of the France game. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Barrow already has one eye on the 2025 series against Australia as he prepares his team for their first international of this year.

"We've got a big year next year with the Ashes," he added.

"This gives us an opportunity to have another international match and a look at some new players for next year.

"They've earnt their opportunity and it'll hopefully be a great occasion for them on Saturday.

Potential debutant Izzy Northrop, centre, shares a joke with Leeds team-mate Caitlin Beevers. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We're all about maintaining the international standards that we've set ourselves internally. They'll have to fall into that guided by our leaders."

England have to go back to the 2017 World Cup for their last meeting with Australia, a 38-0 defeat in Sydney.

The national team have struggled for competitive fixtures since that tournament, with their only game against New Zealand in the intervening period ending in a 20-6 loss in the last World Cup on home soil.

Although nothing has been finalised beyond this weekend's game in France, Barrow is optimistic about arranging two more internationals before heading Down Under at the end of next year.

"Hopefully we'll have an international at the end of the year when the men are playing their games against Samoa," he said.

"Then we'll look for another international next year before we go to the Ashes.

"We're gearing everything towards the Ashes because we see that as our big learning curve before we go into the World Cup the following year.