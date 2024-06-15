'Equal part a Robin': Ryan Hall points to Hull KR's progress after breaking Super League record
The winger scored 196 tries for his hometown club and has added 52 since his move to Hull KR in 2021 to surpass Danny McGuire's tally of 247, a record that had stood for 12 years.
Hall's late double in Friday's 32-6 win over Huddersfield Giants sparked joyous scenes at Craven Park as the Robins consolidated third place in Super League.
The 36-year-old, who will finish his career with Leeds in 2025, insists he takes more joy from KR's transformation during his time at the club.
"I'm very pleased because it's a monkey off my back," said Hall.
"I tried not to make a big deal of it but everyone jumped on me. The crowd paid their tribute which was really nice. It was good to do it at home and get it done.
"I'm going back to Leeds next year and people refer to me as a Rhino but I'd like to think I'm equal part a Robin.
"I'm proud to have played in the red and white of Hull and since I’ve been at the club it's been on an upward trajectory.
"We're in a great position and that's what it's all about, not the personal accolades but the club going from where it's been over the last decade to where it is now."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.