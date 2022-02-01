Featherstone lose second key forward to injury

Ex-Castleford Tigers second-row Jesse Sene-Lefao faces “weeks” on the sidelines after suffering a dislocated shoulder in Monday’s Betfred Championship round one victory at York City Knights.

It comes after ex-Wales captain Craig Kopczak was injured in the warm-up of their friendly win at his former club Wakefield Trinity.

“Jesse has dislocated his shoulder,” said McDermott.

Double blow: Featherstone Rovers coach Brian McDermott has lost forwards Craig Kopczak and Jesse Sene-Lefao to injury. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“It went back in, but obviously there’s going to be some damage there.

“It could be weeks. We have lost a couple of big ones in the last two weeks.

“Losing Craig Kopczak last week against Wakefield in the warm-up was a big one for us.

“He is one of our leaders and a senior guy. If we’ve lost Jesse for a number of weeks that’s going to be a hit as well.”