Featherstone Rovers and York Knights on a Wembley collision course
Featherstone reached the national stadium after winning at Oldham 40-14, while York beat Bradford Bulls 28-20 to make it an all-Yorkshire affair – a repeat of the 2021 final.
The final is part of a triple-header at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 7 June, alongside the finals of the women's and men’s Challenge Cup.
At Boundary Park, Featherstone took an early lead through a Ben Reynolds penalty.
And they edged further in front on 24 minutes with the first try of the afternoon, from Caleb Aekins, converted by Reyholds.
Nine minutes later, Connor Wynne crossed to make it 12-0, before a converted try from Clay Webb made it 18-0 at half-time.
Oldham cut the deficit with a try from Ben Davis, before Ryan Hampshire and Connor Jones responded with converted touchdowns for Rovers.
Tries from Adam Milner and Nathan Lowe gave the hosts hope, but late tries from Aekins and Wynne secured Rovers’ Wembley ticket.
At LNER Community Stadium, Brian Noble’s Bradford took an early lead with a Luke Hooley try, but hosts York battled back with touchdowns for Oli Field and Connor Bailey to lead 10-4 at the break.
Kieran Gill and Jayden Okunbor replied with Bulls tries, while Liam Harris and Field crossed for York to leave the match finely balanced at 22-14
Joe Brown and Waqa Blake traded late tries, but it was Mark Applegarth’s York who ran out winners to secure a third Wembley appearance.