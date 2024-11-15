Featherstone Rovers pull off 'huge coup' with signing of Hull FC icon Carlos Tuimavave
The 32-year-old has signed a two-year deal after ending his long association with the Black and Whites.
Tuimavave got his hands on the Challenge Cup twice during his nine-year stay at the MKM Stadium and will be remembered as one of Hull's greatest signings from the NRL, where he represented New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights.
The experienced centre is relishing the chance to make his mark in the Championship.
"I can't wait to get started at Featherstone," he said. "As soon as I heard they were interested I jumped at the chance to sign.
"Rovers is an impressive club with bags of ambition. I'm looking forward to adding a bit of experience to the side to help some of the younger squad members as well.
"I loved my time in Hull but the opportunity to take on a new challenge with Fev was too good to refuse."
Tuimavave will be a central figure for Featherstone as they continue to rebuild under James Ford.
"It's a huge coup to bring someone of Carlos' stature to the club," said Rovers boss Ford.
"As soon as we heard he'd become available, we were immediately interested in bringing him in and for him to join us for the next two years is really exciting.
"He's one of the most professional and experienced outside backs in the game with a proven track record of performing in big games. That will be invaluable for our club, both on and off the field."
