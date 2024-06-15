Defiant Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith felt the performance at Hull FC was "filled with promise" despite an abject 18-10 defeat.

Lewis Martin, Denive Balmforth and Cam Scott scored for Hull in a seven-minute period either side of half-time to end their 11-match losing run.

By the time Ash Handley and Harry Newman responded for the Rhinos, the travelling supporters had let their feelings known with calls for Smith to be sacked.

The Australian, however, was encouraged by aspects of his team's display.

"That game was filled with promise," he said.

"There is a lot of talent and belief in this squad and the message is that we will stick together, keep working hard, own our mistakes and make it the best week we can."

Tributes were paid to Rhinos legend Rob Burrow prior to kick-off but Smith refused to use the emotion that has swirled around Headingley over the past fortnight as an excuse for a display that provides little optimism for a play-off campaign.

Instead, he is determined to channel any residual emotion towards the Rhinos' home clash with Leigh Leopards next Friday, which is heading for a rare sell-out as the club prepare to pay tribute to their talismanic former scrum-half.

"Emotions are a difficult thing – you can’t measure where people are individually," said Smith.

"Some people didn’t know Rob but admired him for what he did on and off the field, and others were very close to him.

"For anyone who has lost people they are close to, there is an emotional cost to that. It has been tough for them. They treasured their time with him and I'm sure they wish they could have got a win for him.

"We have the opportunity to reset and look forward to next week, which will be a special occasion and a good opportunity to fight back."

The result ended Simon Grix's long wait for a win since replacing Tony Smith in the MKM Stadium hot seat in mid-April.

Hull's interim boss has urged his team to build on a much-needed victory.

"It was a reward for persistence and hard work because not getting the results has been hard," said Grix.