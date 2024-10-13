Mikey Lewis has declared that Hull KR will be back hungrier than ever in 2025 fuelled by the pain of watching Wigan Warriors lift the Super League trophy.

The Robins enjoyed their best season of the summer era after building on a promising first year under Willie Peters, only to fall at the final hurdle.

Bevan French's scintillating solo try was the difference in Saturday's Grand Final as KR's first Old Trafford experience ended in heartbreak.

"Watching Wigan lift the trophy was hard but it's given me that fire in my belly to come back and put the wrongs right," said Lewis.

"One of the lads said to me that sometimes you've got to lose one to come back and win one. I thought, 'Do you know what, there's no reason why we can't come back and win it next year'. That's what we want to do."

Rovers took the fight to the defending champions but were powerless to prevent Matt Peet's side from completing an unprecedented quadruple.

KR's only points came from the boot of Lewis as they chased the game in the second half.

"There weren't a lot of points in it and we battled till the end," said the half-back following the 9-2 defeat.

Mikey Lewis shows his dejection at full-time. (Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.)

"They had their chance in the first half and iced it. That's all it came down to. They've got world-class players and experience in these types of games.

"We'll learn from it. I loved being out there. Even though we didn't get the win, it was a little dream come true to walk out in front of a 74,000 stadium at Old Trafford. That's what dreams are made of.

"We'll have a rest, come back in pre-season and have another big year next year."

Lewis had a try correctly ruled out in the early stages before being held up over the line courtesy of a last-ditch effort led by French.

The half-back had a try ruled out in the first half. (Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.)

At the other end, the 2023 Man of Steel showed his class to dummy his way past Lewis and race away from full-back Niall Evalds in one of the great Grand Final tries.

"I was very close," said Lewis on his own effort. "Fair play to Bevan.

"I was 99 per cent sure I scored it but their scramble all night sums them up. They're a fantastic team and the benchmark. That's where we want to be.

"I thought we defended very well as well. There was one moment in the first half that I take personal responsibility for.

Bevan French is presented the Rob Burrow Award by Rob’s dad, Geoff. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I won't beat myself down. I'll keep my head held high because it's been a massive year for myself and the team. I'll be better next time."

Peters' men became the first Hull KR side to reach a Grand Final after coming within two points of winning the League Leaders' Shield on their way to the club's highest-ever Super League finish of second.

Lewis has taken his game to new heights this year, with his consistent form earning him the coveted Man of Steel award.

"I'm very proud," said Lewis, who is set to end his season by representing England in their series against Samoa.

"My main goal this year was to play more consistent rugby and I feel like I've done that.

"Even though we haven't lifted the trophies, myself and us as a team can be very proud of how far we've come. I'm proud of this team."

French was crowned the first winner of the Rob Burrow Award by a landslide.

The half-back received 25 votes out of the 31 cast after scoring a try that evoked memories of Burrow’s stunning effort in the 2011 Grand Final.