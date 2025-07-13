'Flimsy' Castleford Tigers are letting rugby town down, blasts Chris Chester after Salford loss

Interim Castleford Tigers head coach Chris Chester accused his players of letting their town down after a “flimsy” performance that stretched their losing streak to four games.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Hankinson’s 10-point haul saw Salford snap their 13-game losing streak and claim only their second Betfred Super League win of the season.

Second-half tries from Hankinson – who also kicked three conversions – and Esan Marsters saw them pull away for a richly deserved 26-22 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford, who axed head coach Danny McGuire last week, plumbed new depths and faced barracking from a sizeable contingent of travelling fans as the minutes ticked down on another painful defeat.

Tom Amone of Castleford is tackled by Jack Ormondroyd of Salford and Joe Shorrocks of Salford (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

“I’m disappointed with the errors we’re making, and the resilience when we do make those errors because we looked so flimsy at times,” said Chester.

“We’ve got to be hard on ourselves and it’s got to hurt, because we’re representing the club and the town and what we’re dishing up lately is not good enough. It’s a rugby town and we are letting the town down with some of our performances.”

Chester, the Tigers director of rugby, who has stressed he has no interest in taking on the head coach role, insisted that despite the result there is no rush to appoint McGuire’s successor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t have to rush to make the decision, we have to take our time because it is so important we get the right coach in, it’s got to be a long-term plan and there is a lot of faith put in me to get the selection right,” he added.

Ethan Ryan opened the scoring for Salford, before Josh Simm crossed to level and Daejarn Asi’s quick feet saw him shuffle through the hone defence, with Chris Atkin’s conversion sending Cas six clear at 10-4.

But Salford struck back with tries from Harvey Wilson and Joe Mellor for a 16-10 half-time lead.

Asi skipped in for his second, which Atkin duly converted to level, but Marsters restored Salford’s advantage before Hankinson crossed.