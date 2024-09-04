Former England captain Sam Tomkins returns to international set-up in new role
The 35-year-old bowed out following the 2022 World Cup after scoring 18 tries in 29 games for his country but will be reunited with his former England and Wigan Warriors coach Shaun Wane in his new administrative role.
Andy Last and Lee Briers will continue as Wane's assistants.
Tomkins has spent this season working in an off-field capacity for Catalans Dragons, although he did make a recent playing comeback.
The three-time Super League winner will help England prepare for the two Tests against Samoa, which will be played in Wigan and Leeds on October 27 and November 2 respectively.
Wane will name his squad, which is set to be in excess of 30 players and will include his NRL contingent, on Friday morning.
"It's an exciting prospect for us all," said Tomkins.
"Samoa have got some fantastic players, as we saw in the World Cup, and they're going to be even stronger with the likes of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck coming on board.
"But don't underestimate the quality of our England players – and this series is another massive step as we look ahead to a tour of Australia next year and the World Cup in Australia in 2026.
"We've got two great venues in Wigan and Leeds, and I'm really looking forward to being involved."
