Former Hull FC and Hull KR half-back Paul Cooke recalls derby drama ahead of latest instalment

Wigan Warriors and St Helens will point to the success of the two clubs as evidence that they produce the most intense derby.

But the rivalry between Hull FC and Hull KR divides a city and households in a way that others in rugby league don't.

No player knows that more than Paul Cooke, a man who performed the roles of hero and villain on both sides of the river.

The 43-year-old is long since retired but knows exactly what the players of his former clubs are going through as they prepare for the third derby of the Super League season, even if the importance of the fixture has been diluted in the era of loop games.

"They're big days for people from the city," Cooke tells The Yorkshire Post.

"I think they lose a little bit in terms of how much they mean with how many we have now but when you do play in them you've got to be ready because form goes out of the window.

"I played in plenty of teams at Hull KR that should never have beaten Hull FC. I think we only lost one when I played there for Hull KR.

Paul Cooke, right, with Chris Chester during his time with Hull FC. (Photo: Ben Duffy/SWPIX.COM)

"The local players take a lead on it. The preparation is more meticulous and everybody is a bit more sharp and focused – because ultimately you want to be able to leave your house on the Monday morning without getting sh*t."

Cooke speaks from experience after doing the unthinkable by leaving Hull midseason in 2007 to join Rovers in one of the most controversial transfers in rugby league history.

Close to 150 players have represented both clubs but few attracted the venom that Cooke received.

"It was easy for me to prepare for a derby because I knew I wouldn't be leaving the house for a couple of weeks other than for training," recalls the Hull native, who grew up supporting the Robins.

Paul Cooke gets to grips with Richard Horne during a derby against his old club in 2009. (Photo: Chris Mangnall /SWPIX.COM)

"I shopped for food for two weeks to make sure that I was stocked up and didn't need to leave the house too much pre-game."

The hero of Hull's 2005 Challenge Cup triumph over Leeds Rhinos, Cooke became public enemy number one when he walked out over a contract dispute.

Cooke received death threats, his car was vandalised and he and his girlfriend at the time got a Christmas card saying: "Merry Christmas, hope you die."

As difficult as that period was, the former half-back is grateful it came before the height of social media.

Paul Cooke celebrates a derby try with Mark Lennon. (Photo: Chris Mangnall / SWPix)

"It probably did go too far," he says.

"It was a different era. If a lot of those things happened today, they would have been unacceptable but they were deemed more acceptable back then.

"It doesn't particularly bother me how much I got. It bothered me more for my family in terms of the death threats and all the rest of it. It wasn't easy but it was harder for my loved ones.

"I think Facebook was around then but there certainly wasn't the vitriolic social media that there is today.

"I suppose it could have been a lot worse had social media been as prominent as today. I suppose that's something of a blessing."

The fallout with Hull stemmed from the club reneging on their promise of a testimonial season.

Hull are no longer top dogs in the city. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Indeed, Cooke claimed they would not even agree to a meeting with him, a dispute that is detailed in his autobiography 'Judas'.

The former England international is now a respected pundit but still keeps his head down around the city.

"I get the odd bit every now and again but I tend not to go to the pubs anymore in and around Hull," he says.

"I put myself in that position back then when I was out and seen around the town.

"There isn't as much now. I think since myself and Adrian (Durham, co-author) released the book, there has been a little bit more empathy and sympathy towards what happened at Hull FC with certain people and what they were trying to do.

"If I had my time over, I'd still want the club to speak with me. I gave them three opportunities to speak and if they still made the decision now, I'd stand by my decision."

Hull have lifted the Challenge Cup twice more since Cooke's day in the sun in Cardiff but are living in the shadow of their old foes in 2024.

While fans on the west side of the city rightly point out that it has been 39 years since Rovers last won a trophy, the 18-point gap in Super League highlights the current gulf between the rivals.

"They're chalk and cheese at the moment," says Cooke, whose nephew Connor Barley is following in his footsteps at Craven Park.

"You've got one club that is certainly playing better, more consistent rugby league and signing good players.

"Then you've got the other club that are in the process of trying to sign better players to change their fortunes.

"I'm not sure it can get any worse for Hull FC in terms of where they're at but they're trying to solve their issues.

"They're certainly behind Hull KR. They're currently on different plains.

"Hull's performances have got better. They're not losing by 40, 50, 60 like they have done in the past so they're certainly becoming more of a nuggety team and more difficult to beat. They just need more quality."

Hull have already confirmed six signings for 2025 – including Rovers half-back Jordan Abdull – after tasking director of rugby Richie Myler with transforming the club from wooden spoon contenders to trophy hunters.

The Robins have flirted with success in recent times but for every positive step Willie Peters' side have taken, they have picked up a piece of mental baggage.

Rovers have reached five semi-finals in three years, yet last season's Wembley appearance is all they have to show for their progress.

KR followed up their agonising Challenge Cup final loss to Leigh Leopards with heavy semi-final defeats by Wigan to leave question marks over their ability to take the next step.

Throw in their record in Lancashire under Peters – which features one win at Salford Red Devils way back in February 2023 – and the Robins have mental hurdles to clear in the latter stages of the regular season.

Rovers will know more about their Old Trafford prospects after successive away dates against Warrington Wolves, St Helens, Wigan and Leigh.

"They haven't won away in Lancashire for quite some time," says Cooke.

"The difficulty for them will be to go away from home and break that hoodoo.

"Psychologically the games at St Helens and Wigan are massive games for the end of the season. They don't have to get a result; what they have to do is make the opposition play really well to beat them, which isn't always the case at those places.

"If they lose by six or eight but the game is in the balance until the last minute, that would be progress for them.

"It's easy to play at home for Hull KR. I can vouch for that. It's more difficult playing away when you're not in front of that East Stand who carry you home.

"They've got a group of players that can do it."

For now, the great rivals are only focused on one thing: claiming the bragging rights in the final derby of the year.

After winning the previous two meetings at the MKM Stadium 40-0 and 22-0, the Robins are chasing an unlikely treble.

"You would think Hull KR would be striving for that hat-trick," adds Cooke.

"That would be some feat for them to win to nil in their last three derbies away from home.

"You would think the law of averages would say it won't happen but we shall see on Saturday."

Cooke will be an interested spectator before switching his attention to Sunday's Championship clash between York Knights and Doncaster.

After returning to coaching as an assistant at York late last year, the former Doncaster boss has rediscovered his mojo.

"I would like to stick in it and to find a role within the game where I can maybe end up as a full-time coach," says Cooke.

"Right now, I'm pleased with where I'm at. I have a good relationship with the players and the rest of the staff.