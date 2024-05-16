Franklin Pele becomes latest Hull FC new boy to drop down to Championship in York Knights double swoop

York Knights have dipped into the loan market to sign Hull FC pair Franklin Pele and Davy Litten on two-week deals.

Both players could make their York debut in Sunday's Championship game against fellow strugglers Halifax Panthers.

Pele joined Hull from Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of last year but has struggled to adapt to life in Super League.

The 23-year-old prop, who was sent off on his debut, becomes the latest off-season recruit to depart the MKM Stadium.

Franklin Pele has dropped down to the Championship. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Nu Brown went back to Australia in April, while Jayden Okunbor and Liam Tindall recently joined Championship side Bradford Bulls.

Litten, meanwhile, won Hull's Young Player of the Year award in 2023 but has been limited to two appearances this season.

York head coach Andrew Henderson said: "I'm really pleased to bring both Davy and Franklin to the club ahead of this weekend.

"Franklin is the type of middle-unit player that we've been looking for and he is someone that will be able to give us a point of difference, so we're very thankful to be able to acquire his services.

Davy Litten has found game time hard to come by this season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Davy is a full-back or winger and with Will Dagger being suspended and Myles Harrison being injured, we felt that it was the right call to bring somebody in in that position. We're really looking forward to seeing what he will bring to the team this week.