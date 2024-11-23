George King opens up on Hull KR exit and looks to future with Huddersfield Giants

A club on the up, there has been no better time to join Hull KR in the Super League era.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins reached the 2023 Challenge Cup final and appeared in their first Old Trafford decider last month to continue their upward trajectory under Willie Peters.

Such is KR's pulling power, they managed to secure two of the most eye-catching signings for 2025 in Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Rhyse Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is easy to join a club on the cusp of success and a wrench to leave, as George King can testify.

The prop was crowned KR's player of the season in 2022 and made 30 appearances last year as a cornerstone of Peters' pack.

But the travel from West Yorkshire became too much for both King and Peters, who is keen for his players to live in Hull.

When hometown club Huddersfield Giants came calling, King made the difficult decision to end his four-year stay at Craven Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was very hard because I had to put my family first with all the travel," said King. "I couldn't keep up with the commuting anymore.

George King endured a frustrating end to his time at Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It was a natural fit coming to Huddersfield where I'm close to home. I'm from Huddersfield and know a lot of the people here.

"I've got great memories and loved Willie, all the coaches and the players – but this is the right fit at the right time."

King played in KR's first five games of the 2024 season but featured just seven more times before being given the chance to bid farewell to Craven Park in the final match of the regular campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fixture in the pack in the previous three seasons, the forward could only watch on as Rovers came up short against Wigan Warriors in the Grand Final.

George King had to settle for the role of spectator at Old Trafford. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I had a couple of injuries and when the lads are playing as well as they were, it's one of those situations where you have to bide your time in the hope that you'll get your chance again," he said. "That wasn't the case.

"I've always been a team player and when the team are playing well, you've just got to be professional and make sure you help the team prepare for game day.

"It was frustrating not playing but the coach has always got his own ideas and as a player you've got to go along with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a really good year but it's obviously really disappointing when you put all that effort in over the years to build towards the grand stage and don't get over the line. I know I didn't play a part in it but I still felt every tackle and every emotion.

George King is ready to get his career back on track at Huddersfield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It was still a special year in terms of the progress the club has made. I'm just really thankful that I was a part of that."

When one door closes another opens – and in this case it is one that had always been ajar.

King started out in the Huddersfield academy and the town is in his blood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If all goes to plan, the 29-year-old will finish his career at his boyhood club.

"Around the town and my local village, it's nice to have people coming up to you and welcoming you back," said King, who was given an extended break after representing Ireland last month.

"This move was always in the pipeline. I'm from the town and love the place. I come to watch Huddersfield Town all the time and am a Huddersfield lad through and through.

"One thing I can do now is invest more into my rugby because the travel does take a lot out of you.