Goole Vikings handed dream Challenge Cup tie for professional debut

Goole Vikings will make their professional debut against London Broncos after being handed a dream Challenge Cup tie.

The Vikings face a trip to the capital next month for the second-round clash with London, who spent the 2024 season in Super League.

Goole, whose head coach Scott Taylor is a three-time cup winner, recently became League 1's newest club after seeing off bids from Anglian Vipers and Bedford Tigers.

The Vikings can look forward to testing themselves against one of the strongest clubs in the Championship following a day to remember for the town.

Ahead of the draws for the first two rounds at the RaisE Business Centre in Goole, which were conducted by Hull KR's Man of Steel Mikey Lewis and Wakefield Trinity full-back Max Jowitt, the Challenge Cup trophy went on a tour of local schools.

Other standout ties in the second round include Keighley Cougars versus York Knights and Bradford Bulls' all-Championship tie against Doncaster.

The first round, which is made up of clubs from the community game, will be played on the weekend of January 11-12, with the second round scheduled for January 25-26.

Super League clubs enter the competition in round three on February 8/9 and are guaranteed an away tie in a seeded draw.

The 2025 Challenge Cup journey begins in January. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

First-round draw: West Hull v Edinburgh Eagles, London Chargers v Oulton Raiders, Longhorns v Ince Rose Bridge, Lock Lane v Doncaster Toll Bar, Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Siddal, Waterhead Warriors v Leigh Miners Rangers, GB Police v York Acorn, Aberavon Fighting Irish v Blackbrook, Mirfield v Royal Navy, Crosfields v Maryport, British Army v RAF, Stanley Rangers v Hunslet ARLFC, West Bowling v Wath Brow Hornets, Dewsbury Moor v Haresfinch, Eastern Rhinos v Wests Warriors, Rochdale Mayfield v Telford Raiders, Thatto Heath v Orrell St James.