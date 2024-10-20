Daryl Powell views Wakefield Trinity as a blueprint for IMG at the start of the grading era after completing the treble to cap a momentous year.

Trinity hammered Toulouse Olympique 36-0 in Saturday's Championship Grand Final in front of a crowd of 8,016 to add to their 1895 Cup and League Leaders' Shield successes.

Wakefield's revival on the field since relegation has been matched away from the spotlight with owner Matt Ellis transforming the club off the pitch.

Trinity are set to be rewarded with Grade A status when the new system goes live this week, which would guarantee the club a place in Super League.

"I think we're in a great place," said Powell.

"Everything about the club, it's such a changed environment. The supporters have been unbelievable all year – at home, away from home, at Wembley, wherever we've been.

"The club's unrecognisable. You've got to thank Matt Ellis and his family for a lot of that. Some of the things they've done have been amazing.

"I've really enjoyed being part of the club and helping the club to grow. We've set a foundation for ourselves that gives us a great chance of doing something special in the future.

Daryl Powell lifts the Championship trophy in front of the fans after victory over Toulouse. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's been right up there in terms of enjoyment. Nobody wants to get relegated but I think it's been good for the club to reset and grow.

"We'll see what Wednesday brings but I think the club is a great model for IMG and what it intends to do."

Powell's men finished 13 points clear of second-placed Toulouse and the gulf was evident in a one-sided Grand Final.

Derrell Olpherts and the retiring Jermaine McGillvary scored doubles, captain Matty Ashurst also scored in his final game for the club and Iain Thornley and Oliver Pratt added their names to the scoresheet.

Wakefield celebrate their Grand Final triumph. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I felt like that was a Super League standard performance," said Powell.

"We were impregnable defensively. We've grown so much as a team this year from ground zero.

"What you saw tonight was the coming together of a group of blokes who have been so committed.