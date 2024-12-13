Hull KR have unretired the number six shirt and awarded it to the reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis with the blessing of Roger Millward's family.

The famous jersey was retired by the Robins in 2016 following the death of Millward, who made 406 appearances before leading the club to the first-ever Championship and Premiership double as head coach.

Millward was awarded an MBE for his services to rugby league in 1983 and inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame in 2000.

Carol Millward views Lewis as a worthy recipient of a shirt worn with such distinction by her late husband.

"It's quite emotional," she said.

"Watching Mikey play reminds me very much of Roger's style of play. I think he's worthy of it and I'm happy for it to be passed on.

"I'm sure Roger would be proud to see him wear it."

Lewis was crowned the best player in Super League in 2024 after scoring 19 tries and providing 24 assists to guide the Robins to a maiden Grand Final.

Mikey Lewis celebrates a win over Castleford with the Roger Millward Trophy. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The 23-year-old half-back has scored 51 tries in 101 games in total since his debut in 2019, while he has also represented England on five occasions.

Lewis will fittingly wear the number six jersey for the first time in a Super League fixture against Millward's hometown club Castleford Tigers in February.

"To wear that shirt next year will be very special and emotional for a lot of people because that's how many hearts Roger Millward touched in a Hull KR shirt," said Lewis.

"I can't wait to run out in that first game at Sewell Group Craven Park and to have that number on the back of my shirt with my name on it in the memory of Roger will be really special.