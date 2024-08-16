'His energy is infectious': Wakefield Trinity confirm signing of Hull KR forward Matty Storton
The forward has penned a three-year deal that will keep him at Belle Vue until the end of 2027.
Storton becomes Wakefield's sixth confirmed addition for their expected top-flight return following the signings of Tom Johnstone, Mike McMeeken, Oliver Russell, Cameron Scott and Corey Hall.
Trinity boss Daryl Powell said: "We are delighted to add Matty to our squad for next season and beyond.
"As a coach, I have tried to sign him before as I love what he brings to a team. His energy is infectious and his ability to play in the middle unit and the back row adds great flexibility to our squad.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how good he can become in our environment."
Storton has played almost 100 games for the Robins since joining from Bradford Bulls ahead of the 2020 season, including 17 appearances this year.
"I'm buzzing to sign at Wakefield for the next three years," said the 25-year-old.
"The club is doing really good things on and off the field and I can't wait to get started.”
