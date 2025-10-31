Former Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson has secured a return to Super League with treble winners Hull KR.

Watson will assist Willie Peters at Craven Park, replacing Danny Ward as defence coach following his move to London Broncos.

The 49-year-old spent three and a half years in charge of Huddersfield, leading the club to the Challenge Cup final in 2022.

Watson, who also defied the odds to guide Salford Red Devils to two major finals, has coached in America with rugby union outfit Seattle Seawolves since his dismissal by the Giants last summer.

"I'm honoured and excited to be joining a great club like Hull KR with great staff, players and supporters at its core with a champion attitude," he said.

"It is an environment and an opportunity I can't wait to be a part of."

Watson will be tasked with maintaining KR's strong defensive record after the champions conceded fewer than 300 points during the 2025 regular season.

Peters views the appointment of Watson as a coup for the Robins.

Ian Watson is back in Super League. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I admired how Ian coached Huddersfield as they were always a difficult team to break down and beat," said the Rovers head coach.

"They never lost on effort and competing, which are two values we hold in high regard at Hull KR.